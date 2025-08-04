  • home icon
“Clarkies are mentally ill”: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark fans spar over Sky star’s X move 

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 04, 2025 17:34 GMT
Angel Reese's fans lashed out at Caitlin Clark stans after the two WNBA stars were featured together on the same post. Gucci's X account shared pictures of Reese and Clark in full Gucci attires during their tunnel walks on Thursday.

The Sky forward reposted the fashion brand's tweet. It sent her and Clark's fan base into a frenzy, and clashing on social media.

Some of Reese's fans called out the Clark stans in their comments.

"Clarkies are mentally ill," one fan said.
"Clarkasians share the same brain cell," another fan said.
"The CCC is very strange fanbase," one fan wrote.

Clark's fans responded.

"This funny cause I feel like even with a gun to her head Caitlin wouldn’t repost this 😭," one fan tweeted.
"Angel is hecka weird for posting them when she wanted to fight Caitlin at the beginning of the season 😐🫤," another fan commented.
"Look at that hahahah she really can't have a career without using Caitlin Clark's name!! Angel Reese the dirt bag you are🥰🥰🥰🥰😂😂😂😂," a fan wrote.

Reese and Clark have been pitted against each other for a long time. Their rivalry dates back to their matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament championship game. However, it reached new heights when they entered the WNBA and became stars for their teams in their rookie season.

Ex-Laker compares Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry to a legendary NBA rivalry

The Magic Johnson-Larry Bird rivalry is one of the best rivalries in professional basketball history. Former Lakers forward Cedric Ceballos sees similarities between it and the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry.

Ceballos shared his insight on July 7.

"It’s white, it’s black, it’s this, it’s that, it’s cornbread, it’s city guy, I mean, I can go on and on and on," Ceballos said (1:03:00), via "Fast Break." "One, Larry and Magic were unbelievable. These two are the same way, two different style."
Ceballos also compared the two players and highlighted their differences. He praised Clark for her shooting skills and range, and spoke highly of Reese for being gritty on the court and called her a "bully."

However, when it came to choosing between them, Ceballos chose Reese. He explained that the Sky forward won a national championship in college, and no matter how good Clark is, she has to win championships.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
