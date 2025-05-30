"Clarkies won’t like this": WNBA fans react as Angel Reese leaves Caitlin Clark far behind in major popularity battle

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are two of the most popular women’s basketball players today. They have taken the sport by storm since their rivalry started during their collegiate days. Two years into their WNBA seasons, they continue to draw fans to their respective social media sites.
On Thursday, an X (formerly Twitter) account listed the most popular WNBA players on Instagram. Reese topped everyone with 4.9 million supporters, while Clark came in second with 3.2 million.
Fans promptly reacted to the IG ranking based on followers.
Rookie Paige Bueckers (2.6M) sits at No. 3 while Sabrina Ionescu (1.4M) is at No. 4. Tied for fifth are A’ja Wilson, Cameron Brink and rookie Hailey Van Lith with 1.3 million followers. Rounding off the top 10 are Kelsey Plum (1.2M), Jewell Loyd (1.1M) and Skylar Diggins (1.0M).
Angel Reese also beats Caitlin Clark when it comes to X supporters. The Chicago Sky forward has 689.9K followers, while the Indiana Fever superstar has 515.5. With the Reese-Clark duo ranking at the top of two popular social media sites, it’s no wonder Sky-Fever games are highly anticipated.
Caitlin Clark will not play against Angel Reese in the next Fever-Sky showdown
17,274 fans filled the rafter of Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17 when Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever opened the 2025 WNBA season. Per The Athletic, 2.7 million watched the game on ABC, making it “the most-viewed WNBA regular-season game in 25 years.”
Fever fans got what they wanted when the home team whipped the visitors 93-58. A brief confrontation between Reese and Clark spiced up the already highly sought-after showdown.
However, Caitlin Clark will not suit up for the rematch in Chicago on June 7. The All-Star guard suffered a left quad strain following Indiana’s 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday. Per the Fever, Clark is expected to miss at least two weeks of action, making her unavailable for the rematch against Angel Reese’s team.
Reese is ultra popular in Chicago and she has millions of supporters on social media. Without Clark, she will have to headline the star power for the said matchup.