Classy Caitlin Clark leaves a lasting impression in Baltimore as she spends 12 selfless minutes with fans

Caitlin Clark was seen treating fans who went to the Indiana Fever's game against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to a post by the Fever on X on Wednesday, the reigning Rookie of the Year spent 12 minutes to treat fans pregame.

On Monday, Indiana announced that Clark will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a left quadriceps strain. She will be reevaluated on June 9, and Wednesday's game vs. Washington will be the first of the four games she is expected to miss.

This is a developing story.

