Clay Travis can't resist sly dig at WNBA amid Donald Trump's viral Club World Cup outing

Conservative political commentator Clay Travis took a dig at the WNBA after Donald Trump's viral outing during the Club World Cup on Sunday. The President was in attendance at the MetLife Stadium, as Chelsea took on Paris Saint-Germain in the Final.

Ad

Trump's appearance was met with rapturous applause in the stadium as he was displayed on the Jumbotron during the national anthem. He was spotted alongside First Lady Melania Trump and the FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

This viral moment was reshared on X with Travis writing:

"Crowd goes crazy for Trump at FIFA World club title soccer match in New Jersey. Other than the WNBA all star game, I’m not sure there’s an American sporting event Trump could attend and get booed."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Travis' statement took a jab at the WNBA community, which has never shied away from speaking out against the president. In the past, the league has supported Raphael Warnock over Trump-backed Kelly Loeffler and is a firm advocate of LGBTQ+ rights.

It is also one of the few sports leagues where pushback against Trump isn’t the exception but the norm. On the contrary, Trump was cheered on during the revamped Club World Cup Final. He was also on the winner's podium during the celebrations and presented Chelsea captain Reece James with the trophy after their 3-0 win over the European champions.

Ad

WNBA star warns Donald Trump after he threatens New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

New York Liberty star Natasha Cloud warned Donald Trump over his threats to deport Zohran Mamdani on July 3. The president claimed he "will have to arrest" Mamdani during a visit to Florida.

"Well, we will have to arrest him. Look, we are not Communists in this country, but if we have one, I am going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation," he reportedly said.

Ad

Cloud was asked about Trump's comments during a practice media availability, and showed her support for the democratic mayoral primary.

"If Donny wants to come down here, if ICE wants to try and come down here, that's fine. But [they're] going to learn the hard way… New Yorkers really don't f*ck around," she expressed.

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time Cloud has spoken against the president, with the guard calling him out in 2020 during her stint with the Washington Mystics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More