"Clearly stupid" - WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark's new teammate Sydney Colson's agent deleted social media posts about Fever star

WNBA fans were livid after a couple of tweets directed at Caitlin Clark resurfaced on Wednesday. The now-deleted posts were made by her new teammate Sydney Colson's agent Gina Paradiso.

The deleted social media posts did rounds of X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday and showed Paradiso criticizing Clark and her fans. Colson's tweets claimed that Caitlin had been receiving "white privilege" and that her fans weren't "actually watching."

A Cameron Brink fan page on X (formerly Twitter) posted these deleted posts on the platform which caused fans to flock to the comments. The post was captioned with a short message that read:

"Anyway here’s Sydney Colson’s agent’s old tweets, Now her client is the bench player for her position. You will also notice her account is scrubbed."

One fan went ballistic on Colson's agent slamming her as "stupid."

"Her agent is clearly stupid. Not thinking about the best interests of her clients and saying dumb shit on the Internet about teams/players they might play with at some point. I don't think that has anything to do with Syd herself, though. Purity tests are dumb," the fan wrote.

"Oh man, I had forgotten about that one. Ugh," commented another.

"These people are bush league. It’s hilarious. Just a bunch of mean fucking women," expressed a third.

Fans continued their outcry in the comments as few even suggested that Sydney Colson joining the Fever was not the right fit for the team:

"Protect the locker room," demanded one handle.

"Matt Barnes was right what he said about her. Keep this loser as far away from the locker room as possible." chimed in another.

Colson signed a one-year deal with the Indiana Fever in January after spending the last three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces.

Who is Sydney Colson's agent Gina Paradiso

Indiana Fever star Sydney Colson's agent Gina Paradiso has been a prominent member of the industry for years but was recently in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

Gina is a sports agent and a content/marketing chief operative officer at Lift Sports Management. The player management agency is home to NBA stars like Paolo Banchero and Ja Morant and has been a reputable establishment since 2020.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Paradiso has worked in a couple of content marketing agencies before her stint with Lift. The agent also spent 13 years in ESPN where her last position was that of a Talent Strategist.

Gina has a bachelor's degree in mass communication from Menlo College in California.

