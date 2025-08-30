Sydney Colson lambasted a troll who referred to her and Indiana Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham as suddenly becoming &quot;Karen&quot; since joining the team. The exchange between Colson and a female fan happened on Saturday after the WNBA star bemoaned how Kelsey Mitchell gets &quot;assaulted&quot; on the court but still doesn't get foul calls like other players.Colson said she has even considered having her sister pursue justice for Mitchell through the courts. However, on seeing Colson's tweet, the fan called her a &quot;Karen&quot; - a slang term that refers to women who act entitled towards others.The troll further insinuated that Colson, coach Stephanie White and Cunningham have all been complaining since joining the Fever. The fan wrote:&quot;Something about joining the Indiana Fever and becoming a Karen. SYD, Steph White, and Cunningham have all changed their tune since joining The Fever. Stop allat!!&quot; That Girl @Ciara1285045LINKSomething about joining the Indiana Fever and becoming a Karen. SYD, Steph White, and Cunningham have all changed their tune since joining The Fever. Stop allat!!Colson slammed the fan for the disparaging comments. She tweeted:&quot;Ciara. Shut up and 1-2 step outta my mentions. I’m the same I’ve always been &amp; so are you, oddly enough, bc clearly you’re still too dumb to read text and know what sarcasm is.&quot;Sydney Colson @SydJColsonLINKCiara. Shutup and 1-2 step outta my mentions. I’m the same I’ve always been &amp;amp;amp; so are you, oddly enough, bc clearly you’re still too dumb to read text and know what sarcasm is.The Fever have grappled with injuries this season, losing key stars such as Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and even Colson, who will miss the rest of the season due to a torn left ACL.This leaves Kelsey Mitchell as the team's go-to player at the moment, which likely makes the constant fouls by opposition players on her a huge concern.Kelsey Mitchell speaks out about losing Sydney Colson and Fever teammates to injuryDespite being without several of her Fever teammates due to injuries, Kelsey Mitchell is unfazed by the situation. In an interview after Indiana's 92-70 win over the Chicago Sky on Aug. 10, she opened up on how the team is coping with the notable absences of Sydney Colson and others.&quot;We gotta laugh to keep from crying,&quot; she said. &quot;Losing Syd was big, losing Aari McDonald was big, and not having CC is even bigger. So, those three not being here, we gotta take every joy that we can, and we're gonna enjoy what we can enjoy, but also respect the game.&quot;The Indiana Fever are 21-18 this season and sit third in the East. It will be interesting to see how their season ultimately unfolds amid the injury crisis.