  • "CLOCKING WHAT SO MANY OF US SAID": Fans fully back Dawn Staley for calling out Fever for not assisting Aliyah Boston enough without Caitlin Clark

By Ubong Richard
Modified Aug 28, 2025 20:40 GMT
Dawn Staley called out the Indiana Fever for not assisting Aliyah Boston enough in the absence of the injured Caitlin Clark. On Thursday, the Gamecocks coach praised Boston on an episode of the “Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston” podcast:

“I mean she’s a rebounder, she’s a scorer ... when she gets the ball. She gets better every year and I really don’t think she gets credit for her growth”
Fans on social media were pleased with her remarks. One fan on X called out Indiana for letting Aliyah Boston’s talent suffer as they tried to balance their offense during their injury woes.

“DAWN CLOCKING WHAT SO MANY OF US SAID! FEED AB! It’s been a completely ridiculous month in terms of balancing the offense for the Fever. AB suffered the most.”
Other fans agreed with the take:

Other fans also praised Boston:

Boston has truly stepped up in Caitlin Clark’s absence. She’s enjoying a career-best year, averaging 15.5 points per game and shooting 54.6% from the field. She also showed her offensive strength during an 11-game stretch, five without Clark, where she averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, including a career-high 31-point game on June 24 against the Seattle Storm.

Caitlin Clark has been sidelined since mid-July due to a right groin injury. The injury was compounded by a bone bruise in her left ankle, which she sustained during solo training on Aug. 7 in Phoenix.

Her return timeline remains uncertain, and many, including former WNBA great Lisa Leslie, have urged the Fever to shut her down for the season to protect her long-term health.

Aliyah Boston enters Fever record books

Aliyah Boston helped the Indiana Fever win 95-75 against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Boston recorded nine rebounds, which pushed her career total past 1,000. Thus, she became the fastest player in Indiana Fever history to reach that mark.

She achieved the feat in just 118 games. Boston also contributed 27 points, three assists and two steals, shooting 10 of 18 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Next for Indiana are three road games against the LA Sparks on Friday, the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday and the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

