"CLOCKING WHAT SO MANY OF US SAID": Fans fully back Dawn Staley for calling out Fever for not assisting Aliyah Boston enough without Caitlin Clark

Dawn Staley called out the Indiana Fever for not assisting Aliyah Boston enough in the absence of the injured Caitlin Clark. On Thursday, the Gamecocks coach praised Boston on an episode of the “Post Moves with Candace Parker &amp; Aliyah Boston” podcast:“I mean she’s a rebounder, she’s a scorer ... when she gets the ball. She gets better every year and I really don’t think she gets credit for her growth”Fans on social media were pleased with her remarks. One fan on X called out Indiana for letting Aliyah Boston’s talent suffer as they tried to balance their offense during their injury woes.“DAWN CLOCKING WHAT SO MANY OF US SAID! FEED AB! It’s been a completely ridiculous month in terms of balancing the offense for the Fever. AB suffered the most.”kb ⚡️ @kerrrr22LINKDAWN CLOCKING WHAT SO MANY OF US SAID! FEED AB! It’s been a completely ridiculous month in terms of balancing the offense for the Fever. AB suffered the most. The record demonstrates what happens when the game isn’t managed well… Nobody misses their PG more than Aliyah. 😭💔Other fans agreed with the take:kb ⚡️ @kerrrr22LINK@DayDreamThis @Krysta____ @praivion_berry I fully agree with that take. But here is the difference in coaching… This was recorded between Sunday and last night. VERY telling, especially in 2 parts: 1) When Dawn says she needs the ball more; &amp;amp;amp; 2) When Dawn said the season isn’t over &amp;amp;amp; they need to play the season out.Chalk Talk @LD_ChalkTalkLINKPreach Dawn👏🏼👍🏼👏🏼👍🏼💥Other fans also praised Boston:Gray Quetti @gray_quettiLINK@imsosonnyy Aliyah has it all. If she continues to progress at the same pace she will be dominating the league. Not to mention what a nice person she is. A real role model.Anthony Bibbs @AnthonyBibbs19LINK@imsosonnyy AB has been developing quite nicely. The biggest thing for me is she came into this season ready to play ball 🏀!Chris Callahan @tennisdudz22LINK@imsosonnyy She’s right the growth this year has been realBoston has truly stepped up in Caitlin Clark’s absence. She’s enjoying a career-best year, averaging 15.5 points per game and shooting 54.6% from the field. She also showed her offensive strength during an 11-game stretch, five without Clark, where she averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, including a career-high 31-point game on June 24 against the Seattle Storm.Caitlin Clark has been sidelined since mid-July due to a right groin injury. The injury was compounded by a bone bruise in her left ankle, which she sustained during solo training on Aug. 7 in Phoenix. Her return timeline remains uncertain, and many, including former WNBA great Lisa Leslie, have urged the Fever to shut her down for the season to protect her long-term health.Aliyah Boston enters Fever record booksAliyah Boston helped the Indiana Fever win 95-75 against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Boston recorded nine rebounds, which pushed her career total past 1,000. Thus, she became the fastest player in Indiana Fever history to reach that mark.Indiana Fever @IndianaFeverLINK1K 🔥 congrats to Aliyah Boston on becoming the fastest player in franchise history to reach 1,000 career rebounds.She achieved the feat in just 118 games. Boston also contributed 27 points, three assists and two steals, shooting 10 of 18 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.Next for Indiana are three road games against the LA Sparks on Friday, the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday and the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday.