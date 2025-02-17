"Close to committing a hipaa violation bucko": Caitlin Clark's teammate Sydney Colson and Sky coach hilariously trade barbs over airport story

WNBA guard Sydney Colson and Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh have developed a close relationship over their years together with the Las Vegas Aces. Both were part of the Aces' back-to-back championship teams, enjoying tremendous success with the organization.

There has been plenty of movement over the WNBA offseason, with several players and coaches finding new homes. After a successful spell as an assistant coach, Marsh received his first head coaching opportunity with the Chicago Sky in November. Meanwhile, Colson moved on, teaming up with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever after three seasons with the Aces.

On Sunday, Colson and Marsh had a hilarious exchange on X (formerly known as Twitter), trading barbs on social media. After Marsh shared a wholesome story of his son doing a double take when he saw him at the airport, Colson said she didn't believe him. Marsh fired back, saying that he wasn't able to get Colson the help she needed over their three years together in Vegas.

Colson responded by joking that Marsh almost divulged some very private information.

"U were THIS close to committing a hipaa violation bucko!" Colson said in jest.

Sydney Colson is one of the offseason additions to a new-look Indiana roster. The veteran signed a one-year deal with the Indiana Fever in early February, bringing experience and depth to their backcourt.

Following a disappointing season where the Chicago Sky missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2019, Tyler Marsh replaced Teresa Weatherspoon as head coach. The 37-year-old inherits a talented group, including the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Angel Reese.

Indiana and Chicago have a heated rivalry and the two teams are set to meet for their season opener on May 17. The headlines will focus on the highly anticipated matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, but keep an eye out for Colson and Marsh, who will both be eager to win the game and get off to a strong starts with their new teams.

Sydney Colson features in new Kia commercial alongside 4x NBA champion Draymond Green

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum celebrates with Dearica Hamby and Sydney Colson during the Las Vegas Aces championship parade in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Imagn

The 2025 WNBA season will only begin in May but Sydney Colson has been busy. Aside from finalizing her new contract with the Fever, the WNBA star also recently appeared in a Kia commercial alongside Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

In the hilarious commercial, Colson introduces herself as a two-time WNBA champion, followed by Green who introduces himself as a four-time NBA champion. A well-known YouTube star is next in line and jokes that he is a two-time dodgeball champion.

