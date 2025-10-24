  • home icon
  Coach Prime's Daughter Shelomi Sanders Melts Over Boyfriend Myles Slusher's 1-Word Comment

Coach Prime’s Daughter Shelomi Sanders Melts Over Boyfriend Myles Slusher's 1-Word Comment

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:00 GMT
Coach Prime's Daughter Shelomi Sanders Melts Over Boyfriend Myles Slusher Instagram comment
Coach Prime’s Daughter Shelomi Sanders Melts Over Boyfriend Myles Slusher Instagram comment (Credits: IG/@mylesslusher, @shelomisanders)

Deion Sanders’ daughter, Shelomi Sanders, melted over her alleged boyfriend, Myles Slusher’s one-word comment under her social media post. Sanders shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday.

The post featured a picture of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs guard wearing a gray dress and a jersey. Sanders captioned the post:

“Unmatched.”
Myles Slusher reposted Sanders’ picture on his Instagram story and also left a message in the comments section of her post.

“Indeed,” Slusher wrote.
“💞🤭,” Sanders replied.
Slusher and Sanders&#039; interaction on IG
Slusher and Sanders' interaction on IG
Myles Slusher&#039;s IG story
Myles Slusher's IG story

Fans have long speculated about a potential relationship between Sanders and Slusher. Their social media activity has contributed to much discussion on the topic. Moreover, their appearances at each other’s games also give fans much to talk about.

Slusher is in his senior year of college, playing as a defensive back for the Purdue Boilermakers. The former four-star recruit has made strides on defense this season and remains hopeful of making it to the NFL.

Coach Prime's daughter, meanwhile, is also entering her senior year of college with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. She has played 33 games in college, averaging 1.1 points. She will be eligible to declare for the 2026 WNBA draft after the upcoming season, but is unlikely to be picked given the strength of the upcoming draft class.

Coach Prime’s daughter, Shelomi Sanders, struggles with a life-changing medical condition

Life forever changed for Coach Prime’s daughter, Shelomi Sanders, when she was just 13. After his daughter complained about a stomachache, Sanders drove her to the ER only to learn that she was suffering from type 1 diabetes.

Naturally, growing up with a chronic illness made things difficult for Sanders, who detailed her struggles for "Beyond Type 1" in March:

“My peers were really uneducated about what diabetes is, so they just said ignorant things,” she said. “So I was kind of closed off. I was still in denial. I just didn’t want anyone to know. I felt embarrassed by it.”

Despite struggling with such a serious condition, Shelomi Sanders has not let it hold her back, becoming a Division I athlete, playing basketball for Jackson State, Colorado and Alabama. Depending on how her senior year of college basketball goes, she could join her brother, Shedeur Sanders, as a professional athlete.

Edited by Sameer Khan
