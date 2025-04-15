Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders & daughter drop wholesome reaction to Aarionna Vonleh joining Paige Bueckers in Dallas

Aaronette Vonleh was one of the 36 players whose name was called on Monday night at the 2025 WNBA Draft, along with Paige Bueckers to the Dallas Wings when she was selected by them in the third round. Vonleh, who played for three college teams, received congratulations from her friends and family members, including the former wife of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, Pilar Sanders.

Aaronette Vonleh finished her college career playing her best basketball for the Baylor Bears, but spent the final two years as a member of the Colorado Buffalos women's basketball team. While there, Vonleh built relationships with people around the athletic program, including Pilar Sanders and her daughter, former teammate Shelomi Sanders.

Both members of the Sanders family took to Instagram on Monday night to celebrate Vonleh joining the WNBA world as a member of the Dallas Wings, expressing their pride in Vonleh. Both had heartwarming responses to the announcement, making sure that Vonleh felt their support.

Both Shelomi and Pilar Sanders expressed their happiness that Vonleh has reached the next level in her basketball career.

Now that Aaronette Vonleh has reached the WNBA, she is now being offered a new challenge as she gets along with her new team. However, athletes who have undergone a stint with the Colorado Buffalos since Deion Sanders stepped on campus in 2022 have enjoyed an intimate setting, fostering camaraderie that has maintained, even after they left the school.

How does Aaronette Vonleh fit on the Dallas Wings?

Aaronette Vonleh was the last of five rookies drafted by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft, but has a chance to earn minutes immediately in her rookie season as the Wings try to find a center to back up Teaira McCowan. The Wings will look to their rookie class, headlined by top pick Paige Bueckers, to help them turn the page heading forward.

The Wings are coming off a poor season, but face problems throughout the organization. They are working on repairing their reputation after Satou Sabally demanded a trade from the team, citing a poorly run front office as the main reason she wanted to be moved. Luckily for Dallas, Arike Ogunbowale has decided to stay and help mentor the young talent the team drafted.

Aaronette Vonleh proved herself as one of the top talents in women's college basketball last season, and if she can translate her scoring into the professional game, she could end up playing a part in Dallas' return to contention. Regardless, the future of the Wings is bright with the addition of Bueckers and the rest of their 2025 rookies, giving them hope for the future, on and off the court.

