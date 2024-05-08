Coco Gauff drools over Angel Reese Met Gala glam with an endearing 2-word message

Popular WNBA rookie Angel Reese recently attended the 2024 Met Gala, a charity event in New York that brings in many big-name celebrities. This year's event was no different, with some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports attending, including WNBA Rookie Angel Reese attending.

After an NCAA title last year and entering the WNBA draft this year, many took note of Reese's attendance.

This year's list of attendees, apart from Angel Reese, included tennis legend Serena Williams and popular star Naomi Osaka. Moreover, NFL legend Tom Brady attended and F1 standout Lewis Hamilton.

The NBA was also represented during the evening's festivities, with former MVP Russell Westbrook in attendance, as well as Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. As is customary with the Met Gala, images of various celebrities in attendance were quick to circulate online.

Angel Reese took to Instagram to share photos of herself at the event, while indicating that her attendance also served as her 22nd birthday present. The Chicago Sky rookie caught the attention of US tennis standout Coco Gauff, who has continued to impress on court as a top-ranked WTA player.

Reese posted about the event:

"22nd birthday at the MET GALA?! I think YES. Thank you to Anna Wintour & @instagram for inviting me to this amazing event!"

In response, Gauff wrote a two-word message accompanied by an emoji with heart eyes.

Angel Reese's Met Gala appearance came just hours after preseason win over Liberty

While Angel Reese's appearance at the Met Gala served as a celebration of sorts for her 22nd birthday, she and the Sky also picked up a win earlier in the day. The team competed against the New York Liberty in their final preseason game, picking up a monstrous 101-53 win.

The game saw Reese log 19 minutes, contributing 13 points and five rebounds. In addition, she also added two steals, to the team's total, which saw the Sky collectively record 13 steals.

While final roster cuts are expected to be handled on May 13, Reese's play and star power seem to have secured her a spot on the final roster. Between her impressive outing in the Sky's final preseason game and her impressive play in college, Reese is likely to make the final cut.

Should she wind up making it past the final round of cuts, as expected, she will look to make a mark in the regular season, which begins on May 14. Reese and the Sky play their first regular season game on May 15 against the Dallas Wings.