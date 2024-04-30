"Come on, get me an assist": Fever sensation Caitlin Clark set to swap scoring for playmaking for team success ahead of WNBA season 

Rookie Caitlin Clark put a lot of work in on Day 2 of the Indiana Fever's training camp. The WNBA preseason is just around the corner, and she's been showing signs of progress, working on her playmaking skills more than scoring buckets.

The team's X account shared a video of Clark dropping dimes on her teammates.

"Caitlin Clark has been dropping some (fire emoji) dimes during training camp," the Fever tweeted.

In the 30-second clip, Caitlin Clark explained her shift from scoring to playmaking in training camp.

"You know, everybody wants to fall in love with the scoring and the long 3s," Clark said. "I think it's my passing. Like, I just, I love setting my teammates up for success.

"I feel like I can kind of see the game develop a little bit faster and, you know, before a play even occurs. And I think my teammates can see that as well. So, I would probably say that part of it, and obviously, I get to play with the best of the best in the world now. So, why wouldn't I want to feed them the ball, especially with Aliyah (Boston)?"

The clip ended with Caitlin Clark clarifying she wants to set up her teammates more than scoring buckets.

"I'm just like layup, layup, layup, layup. Come on, get me an assist. Let's go," Clark said with a laugh.

Caitlin Clark hits a halfcourt shot at training camp, but her teammate Kelsey Mitchell disagrees

Day 2 of the Indiana Fever training camp is in the books. Caitlin Clark and company are gearing up for the WNBA's regular season on May 14. Fever players are also having fun during their downtime at training camp.

The team's X account shared a video of Clark hitting a halfcourt shot with ease. Clark celebrated her successful shot, but teammate Kelsey Mitchell was convinced she didn't shoot it far enough.

"No, no, no, she needs to start all the way back there," Mitchell said, playfully pushing Clark farther away from the halfcourt.

"Because her regular shot starts right here," Mitchell said, pointing at the halfcourt line.

Mitchell said Clark should've taken the shot near the perimeter line of the opposite court.

"Far away from here," Mitchell said, pointing at the 3-point line on the other side of the court. "You see that? Aight, back up!"

The Indiana Fever will play their regular-season opener against the Connecticut Sun on May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.