WATCH: Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate hilariously tries to make her shoot from beyond half-court after she cashes in Logo 3

Former Iowa Hawkeyes sensation Caitlin Clark is set to make her debut in the WNBA in a few weeks. In anticipation of her imminent arrival, the Indiana Fever shared a clip of Clark knocking down a Logo 3 shot as her teammates were left amazed. Kelsey Mitchell and fellow teammate hilariously tried to make Clark shoot from beyond the half-court, as the previous range seemed like light work for her.

Watch the 22-year-old effortlessly make the logo shot:

In the four seasons she played in Iowa, Caitlin Clark gained a reputation for being one of the best shotmakers of her draft class. From limitless range to efficient shotmaking, fans are well aware of what the young guard is capable of on the basketball court.

Selected No.1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark is envisioned to be an important piece for the Indiana Fever in future seasons.

Caitlin Clark talked about her first team practice experience with the Indiana Fever

Speaking with Fox News' Scott Thompson, Caitlin Clark briefly talked about her first experience in team practice with her Indiana Fever teammates.

"It's definitely different but that's what you expect when you start a new chapter in your life. It's fast, fast shot clock, but I think all of you know that's how I like to play.

"So, I think it suits my game pretty well. It's a fast pace, a lot faster than college, and you've to learn quicker because you've got to get your mind on Friday."

During her time in NCAA Women's Basketball, Clark averaged 28.4 points (shooting 46.2%, including 37.7% from 3-point range), 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Despite falling short of securing an NCAA title for the Iowa Hawkeyes during her fourth and final season, Clark remains ecstatic about her upcoming journey in the big leagues.

Given her incredible production in college, especially with how it improved each season, it remains to be seen how Clark's rookie year in the WNBA will play out. Transitioning from collegiate basketball to the professional level can be a significant adjustment for many players, especially top-selected prospects looking to make an immediate impact.

There are immense expectations and pressure placed on the shoulders of Caitlin Clark, who is envisioned to not only be the face of the Indiana Fever franchise but also one of the main star attractions of the WNBA in the years to come.

Be that as it may, there remains an incredible level of excitement for Clark's arrival in the league.