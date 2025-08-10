"Comeback about to be crazy": $185,000 Chicago Sky star sends resilient message to Sydney Colson amid brutal setback

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson suffered a torn left ACL, ruling her out for the remainder of the WNBA season. Fellow injury absentee and rival Courtney Vandersloot sent a message of support her way as both players are recovering from identical injuries.

Vandersloot, who signed a 1 year, $185,000 contract with the Chicago Sky, wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday:

“Comeback about to be crazy! @sydjcolson,” accompanied by prayer emojis.

Courtney Vandersloot IG Story/Instagram @sloot22

Earlier in the season, Vandersloot suffered a torn ACL in her right knee during the Sky’s game against the Indiana Fever. It was confirmed that she would miss the rest of the 2025 season.

The injury occurred in the first quarter of that matchup. She collapsed while driving to the basket and had to be carried off the court. The five-time All-Star and franchise leader averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals over seven games this season before her untimely injury-forced exit.

Sydney Colson sustained her injury during a game against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. She exited the game early after a non-contact leg injury. Colson had been contributing off the bench, averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 assists in 30 games (6 starts).

In a touching gesture, she and Vandersloot, both 2011 draftees, exchanged supportive messages on social media, acknowledging their shared injury battles.

Caitlin Clark responds to Sydney Colson’s injury

Caitlin Clark, who is also out injured, responded to the non-contact injury sustained by teammate Sydney Colson.

She reposted the team’s post on her Instagram Story:

"Love you guys," she wrote in the caption, tagging both Colson and Aari McDonald.

Caitlin Clark’s Instagram Story/Instagram @caitlinclark22

Clark is sidelined with a lingering right groin injury, her third injury this season. She hasn’t played since July 15, and the team has given her no timetable for return, which, according to reports, is strictly a day-to-day situation.

On July 24, the Fever announced that after further medical evaluations, no additional damage was found. However, no timeline for her comeback was provided.

The Fever’s backcourt has been devastated by injuries. Colson (torn ACL) and Aari McDonald (broken foot) sustained season-ending injuries in the game against the Phoenix Mercury.

With Clark out and both guards injured, the Fever have no healthy point guards available for the upcoming games. Indiana plans to apply for a hardship roster exception to bring in additional players, though league rules prevent signing someone immediately.

