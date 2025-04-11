Comedian Shane Gillis left stunned as Caitlin Clark crashes his Indiana show

There is perhaps no bigger star than Caitlin Clark in Indianapolis right now. Since landing in the WNBA and putting on a jersey for the Indiana Fever, Clark has become the face of the city, so why wouldn't everyone want to have a chance to interact with her?

Ad

Comedian Shane Gillis manifested meeting Caitlin Clark, and she seemingly appeared out of nowhere. In a video posted on X/Twitter on Thursday, Gillis was seen narrating the incident when he bumped into Clark in Indianapolis.

During his show in the city, Gillis joked that Clark had built the Indiana Pacers arena, and later during the lunch hours, he joked how great it would be if the Fever star actually showed up.

Ad

Trending

"I don't know if she was a fan or some boyfriend or who. But before the show, we were in Indianapolis on Saturday and we were like this is a house that Caitlin Clark built, we were talking about the Pacers arena. "

"We were at lunch and I was like "it would be f***ing sick if Caitlin Clark came to the show. That would be nice." I was pacing back and forth between the show and the green room then...I [saw] Caitlin Clark and I was like, 'Do you wanna hang out in the green room?'"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gillis added that the WNBA star hung out with him in the green room for a while. The comedian admitted how he was getting chills while sitting next to her.

Caitlin Clark doubles down on her 'white privilege' stance

Catlin Clark's rookie season wasn't all that was expected. Apart from Clark dealing with the physicality of the league, the Fever star also had to deal with narratives about white privilege surrounding her.

Ad

In December last year, Clark addressed the narrative. In a conversation with Time, Clark had said that while she did deserve her place in the league, "as a white person, there is privilege."

The Indiana Fever superstar doubled down on her take in her latest appearance on David Letterman's show. In her appearance on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," Clark said:

"I definitely have privilege, I'm obviously white," Clark said. "But I think I'm somebody that grew up a huge fan of this league. I grew up watching this league, going to games, supporting this league, so I know where this league comes from. A lot of Black women that grew up making this league what it is, and that's the shoulders that we stand on."

Ad

She also added that black women who came before her and laid the foundation of the WNBA should get the credit that they deserve.

Caitlin Clark added that despite the narrative, she didn't feel targeted by other players in her rookie season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More