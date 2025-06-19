"Compare this to Sun coach who called Sophie Cunningham stupid" - Fans react as Liberty coach credits Caitlin Clark for WNBA ratings surge

On Saturday, the New York Liberty experienced its first loss of the season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Additionally, it was Clark's first game back after missing five straight games. With that, fans tuned in to see the fan favorite team go up against the defending WNBA champions.

The Fever came out on top with a 102-88 win, with Clark leading the way with 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two blocks on 55 percent shooting. Following the contest, it was reportedly one of the most-watched games of the season.

It was brought up to Liberty coach Sandy Brondello ahead of their Thursday game against the Phoenix Mercury. Brondello could've taken the credit since they are the reigning champions in the league. However, the Australian former basketball player credited Clark.

"It was a good show and Caitlin [Clark] put on a great performance there," Brondello said. "Like I said, the more people we can get eyes on our game, they'll fall in love with it, 'cause this is the best place in the world."

Fans loved Brondello's answer by giving credit to Clark, who is the biggest and most recognizable star in the WNBA.

"Compare this to the Sun coach who called Sophie stupid and disrespectful and pretended none of his players did anything wrong," a fan said.

"One thing about Sandy and her team…they understand what’s going on and embrace it. Maybe it’s they have incredible talent who have, like Caitlin, done incredible things and can appreciate what’s happening," another fan commented.

"She could have added that Sabrina went off as well though. Sandy be admiring CC huh," a fan noticed.

Other fans showed respect to the New York team.

"So much respect for the coach and Liberty players 💕" a comment read.

"Respect, Sandy," a comment read.

"Love this coach & her team..although I’m happy The Fever beat them!" one fan said.

How many viewers did the Liberty-Fever game get?

The bout between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty was one of the most highly anticipated games. It was the return game of fan favorite Caitlin Clark going up against an undefeated New York team.

That's enough reason for people to tune in and pay attention to the game. According to Indy Stars' Chloe Peterson, this was the third-most watched game in the WNBA and averaged 2.2 million viewers. The game peaked at 2.8 million viewers.

Fans who watched the entire contest were treated to a show. Both teams were competitive and didn't disappoint. The next game between the two teams will be on July 16.

