"Complete unserious organization lol what a clown show" - Fans slam Chicago Sky for bizarre and questionable tweet following win over Fever

WNBA fans lambasted the Chicago Sky's celebratory tweet following their thrilling 88-87 win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter combined for 48 points.

That coupled with the Fever's questionable decision-making in the clutch moments gave Chicago a win. However, the celebrations didn't sit too well with fans, as the Sky's social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) targeted their competition.

Soon after their win, the Sky posted a tweet that asked the question of why they "hate" the Fever.

“bUt wHy dO ThE ChIcAgO SkY HaTe tHe fEvEr? ThEy pLaY ToO HaRd. tHeY TaLk tOo mUcH. ThEy sHoUlD'Ve lEt tHeM WiN fOr ThE sAkE oF—” *transmission ends* anyways, back to our original programming: WE DON’T CARE BOUT NONE OF THAT. SKY ON TOP

That didn't go down well with fans. One of them asked:

"lol is this the real account? Complete unserious organization lol what a clown show. Tell me a child runs the account without telling me lol"

More responses followed. @pac_mayn3 wrote:

"Bro exactly my thoughts. You would never see an NBA team posting like this. And they wonder why the WNBA isn’t taken as serious as the NBA."

@itsfluidx remarked:

"It's the WNBA bro, it's all a clown show"

@datgoatisback added:

"This is that patented "The W" that we keep hearing about. Fully unserious"

One fan didn't seem to be bothered by the banter. The tweet suggested as much as @thelover5331 tweeted.

"It’s ok when nfl and nba team troll each other, though, right?"

@vic_k2021 still refused to believe.

"It cannot be real"

On the game front, the Sky were led by Angel Reese's double-double with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Chennedy Carter had 23 points and five assists as the Sky edged past Caitlin Clark (17 points and 13 assists) and Kelsey Mitchell (24 points).

"I'm a dog, you can't teach that": Chicago Sky rookie superstar Angel Reese after 88-87 win

Angel Reese notched up her eighth consecutive double-double and led the Chicago Sky back into the contest. The win also marked their first win against the Fever this season. Speaking to the media after the win, Reese told ESPN:

"I’m a dog. You can’t teach that. I’m going to go out and do whatever it takes to win every single night. My teammates rely on my energy. So, being able to continue to the energy even if we’re down, even if we’re up, that’s what I do."

The win sees the Chicago Sky improve to 6-9 and move to seventh in the standings overall, with Indiana at eighth. They play the Las Vegas Aces next.