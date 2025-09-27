"Completely biased and inept": Aces fans slam Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo's commentary for allegedly favoring Fever

ESPN announcers Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo came under fire during the Las Vegas Aces game against the Indiana Fever on Friday. The duo was slammed by Aces fans who claimed that their commentary allegedly favored the Fever during the broadcast.This biased commentary was first highlighted by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), urging ESPN to &quot;never&quot; include the duo on the WNBA commentary team.&quot;Hey @espn we NEVER EVER want to hear Ryan and Rebecca again. Ever,&quot; she wrote.The tweet quickly caught the attention of Aces fans, who echoed the biased claims and amplified the post by retweeting it in support.CoachK @nikikunLINKNever Ever! They are completely biased and inept!! Just trash!D 🖤 @__doradLINKthey are so biased.wandering. @_whereisbamLINKAlthough they mainly do fever games, they’re incredibly biased and it’s annoying af to listen to.🗣️ @pesolivin_LINKglazing the fever whole timeAlthough many fans were unhappy with the commentary, some showed their support for Ryan Ruocco.niha🫶🏽 @nk_20081LINKokay I get Rebecca but I feel like Ryan is fine imoprofessional yapper @nifrizzleLINKI’m not mad at Ryan uno. He’s made me chuckle a few times tn 😭Fans expressed their outrage over the commentary provided by the ESPN duo during the Las Vegas Aces' visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals. The game was highly competitive and could have gone either way, eventually resulting in a 84-72 victory for the Fever.Many believed that the Fever were heavily favored during the broadcast, while the Aces were overlooked by Ruocco and Lobo despite the game being competitive. Although ESPN will likely continue featuring the duo in future broadcasts, Aces fans won’t have to worry about them in Game 4, as that game is scheduled to be televised nationally on the ABC network.The Aces are one game away from elimination and must win on Sunday, regardless of perceived biased commentary.Rebecca Lobo once called out refs for not calling fouls for Fever while commentating alongside Ryan RuoccoDuring a July WNBA matchup between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever, ESPN commentator Rebecca Lobo criticized referees for failing to call fouls on Caitlin Clark.Calling the game alongside Ryan Ruocco, Lobo publicly questioned the officials’ decision-making on live television.&quot;Look at the ballhandler. There’s a grab. There’s a hold. There’s another grab. I mean, all of those are fouls. Every single one of them. And here, that’s a foul and finally they call it,&quot; she expressed.Lobo's statement stemmed from a play involving JJ Quinerly and Myisha Hines-Allen, who escaped multiple fouls on Clark during a single play.