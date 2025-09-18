  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Completely unique experience": Ryan Ruocco sums up the incredible nature of covering Caitlin Clark's games 

"Completely unique experience": Ryan Ruocco sums up the incredible nature of covering Caitlin Clark's games 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 18, 2025 05:25 GMT
&quot;Completely unique experience&quot;: Ryan Ruocco sums up the incredible nature of covering Caitlin Clark
"Completely unique experience": Ryan Ruocco sums up the incredible nature of covering Caitlin Clark's games (Image Source: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark's games were among the biggest draws in the NCAA, and it didn't take time to translate into the WNBA. Her arrival has pushed the league to new heights, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch games. The WNBA has shattered several viewership and attendance records since.

Ad

Most of those matchups have involved Clark and the Fever. ESPN broadcaster Ryan Ruocco has been a frequent presence at those games, calling them from behind the best seats in the house. Ruocco has made some of the most iconic calls for the Fever superstar.

On Tuesday's episode of the "Women's Sports Weekly" podcast, the voice of the NCAA women's basketball and WNBA described the incredible nature of covering Clark's games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I have never experienced something like what it's like covering a Caitlin Clark game," Ruocco said. "It's like going to a concert and the anticipation when she pulls up from 30 feet, the reaction of the crowd, the attention from home, the emotional investment from fans, and a broad stroke of fans, is unlikely anything I've experienced in the sports that I cover.
Ad
"So, covering her games is just a completely unique experience in the best way," Ruocco continued.
"And it would be dishonest for me to say anything other than that, if you're just talking about a regular season game to regular season game because there's just a unique phenomenon, which you guys are well aware of, around her that makes every broadcast she's involved in feels like this big event that I love."
Ad
Ad

Caitlin Clark has set the NCAA record at 18.9 million views in her 2024 championship game against South Carolina. She was responsible for the WNBA draft's historic viewership the same year, which garnered 2.4 million views. Clark was also part of the games that set records for ESPN, Ion and NBA TV in the WNBA.

WNBA fans back Ryan Ruocco's description of covering Caitlin Clark's games

Ryan Ruocco's description of Caitlin Clark's games checked out for many fans. It's difficult to deny the records and the eye-test during Clark's games, especially when the Fever play at home. WNBA showed their agreement with Ruocco's take with the following reactions:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Caitlin Clark has been shut down for the season, but the Fever continues drawing attention with her on the sidelines. Tuesday's Game 2 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the perfect example, as the Fever fans packed the arena despite Clark being on the bench.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications