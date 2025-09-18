"Completely unique experience": Ryan Ruocco sums up the incredible nature of covering Caitlin Clark's games 

Caitlin Clark's games were among the biggest draws in the NCAA, and it didn't take time to translate into the WNBA. Her arrival has pushed the league to new heights, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch games. The WNBA has shattered several viewership and attendance records since. Most of those matchups have involved Clark and the Fever. ESPN broadcaster Ryan Ruocco has been a frequent presence at those games, calling them from behind the best seats in the house. Ruocco has made some of the most iconic calls for the Fever superstar. On Tuesday's episode of the &quot;Women's Sports Weekly&quot; podcast, the voice of the NCAA women's basketball and WNBA described the incredible nature of covering Clark's games.&quot;I have never experienced something like what it's like covering a Caitlin Clark game,&quot; Ruocco said. &quot;It's like going to a concert and the anticipation when she pulls up from 30 feet, the reaction of the crowd, the attention from home, the emotional investment from fans, and a broad stroke of fans, is unlikely anything I've experienced in the sports that I cover. &quot;So, covering her games is just a completely unique experience in the best way,&quot; Ruocco continued. &quot;And it would be dishonest for me to say anything other than that, if you're just talking about a regular season game to regular season game because there's just a unique phenomenon, which you guys are well aware of, around her that makes every broadcast she's involved in feels like this big event that I love.&quot;Caitlin Clark has set the NCAA record at 18.9 million views in her 2024 championship game against South Carolina. She was responsible for the WNBA draft's historic viewership the same year, which garnered 2.4 million views. Clark was also part of the games that set records for ESPN, Ion and NBA TV in the WNBA.WNBA fans back Ryan Ruocco's description of covering Caitlin Clark's gamesRyan Ruocco's description of Caitlin Clark's games checked out for many fans. It's difficult to deny the records and the eye-test during Clark's games, especially when the Fever play at home. WNBA showed their agreement with Ruocco's take with the following reactions:Melon Husk @Gee_Unit123LINK@caitscroptop She’s authentically unique. You can’t manufacture “aura”. It’s organic 💯✅Gray Quetti @gray_quettiLINK@caitscroptop Ryan has seen it all. I agree with him.Frightshow Classics @chillcryptworldLINK@caitscroptop Unique indeed, prior sports trends can't explain what's going onCarol Nettie Nuehring @CarolNetti49500LINK@caitscroptop You bet!Syd 🌵 @sydney_thinksLINKI love his honesty.Caitlin Clark Fan Club Asia @CCFCAsiaLINKThis is why the W hates the Fever. They cannot control the narrative that is running away from them. They are perplexed by all this motion and emotion.Caitlin Clark has been shut down for the season, but the Fever continues drawing attention with her on the sidelines. Tuesday's Game 2 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the perfect example, as the Fever fans packed the arena despite Clark being on the bench.