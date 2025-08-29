"Concussions are afraid of her" - WNBA fans react to Lexie Hull braving shiners after head hit left her with forehead knot

A few days after her scary collision with Gabby Williams, Lexie Hull gave her fans an injury update on social media on Thursday. The Indiana Fever guard shared a video that quickly resulted in a wave of support, with social media users praising her toughness.Hull responded to a fan who asked about the knot on her forehead. She started by removing her sunglasses and showing the dark bruises under both eyes. Even though she admitted she was still a little swollen, Hull explained that the knot had improved.“Really funny you ask that, because it’s not doing great,” Hull said. “I wish this was a filter. This is insane. I've been wearing these glasses all day but the knot is like gone. I'm still a little swollen, but the knot is gone. Instead, I just have two black eyes.”Fans erupted with reactions, admiring her grit.“Concussions are afraid of her 😭😭” @ssacc22 wrote.ssacc @ssacc22LINKConcussions are afraid of her 😭😭“wow... That's one tough girl,” @LRodney40388 said.“I just saw this. That is insane!!! Tough as nails,” @SarahtheGreat15 commented.“Lexie you can cover that up when out in public if you want, But girl, show it off during a game. This just shows how f'ing tough you are and nobody better mess with you. ❤️” @TWKalispell said.“Lexi - you are a bad a*s girl ! Can’t believe how tough you are ! So proud of your determination,” @gallak62 said.“Tough as nails, all heart and a motor that don't quit. Love that woman,” @BRoope6366 said.Lexie Hull suffered the collision on August 26 during Indiana’s matchup with the Seattle Storm while going after a loose ball in the first quarter.Both players stayed on the floor in pain, and Hull had to be helped to the locker room. But with the Fever already short-handed in the backcourt, she returned in the second quarter after clearing concussion protocols.Despite the scare, Lexie Hull logged 23 minutes, finishing with five points and nine rebounds to help Indiana earn a 95-75 win.Lexie Hull earns praise from teammates for resilience Lexie Hull showed incredible toughness when she decided to return to Tuesday’s game after taking a hard hit in the opening quarter. Even with a visible bump on her forehead, she pushed through for her team, earning the respect of many.Her teammates, Aliyah Boston and Odyssey Sims, praised her grit. Sims nodded along in agreement, while Boston explained how important Hull is in doing the dirty work, that don’t always show up on the stat sheet.&quot;I feel like Lexie is the definition of tough,” Boston said in a postgame press conference. “When you think of her as a player, the way she hustles, she likes to get loose balls, extra offensive possessions. &quot;That's what she does. I mean, she got hit, she came back and just continued to contribute again. She was a pest on defense, just making her presence felt, offensive rebounds.”Boston’s words are also accurate, as Lexie Hull has been vital on the defensive end. She’s having her strongest defensive season yet, marked by a career-best 100 defensive rating.Hull is putting together the best season of her career, logging career highs in every major category with 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.