  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Concussions are afraid of her" - WNBA fans react to Lexie Hull braving shiners after head hit left her with forehead knot

"Concussions are afraid of her" - WNBA fans react to Lexie Hull braving shiners after head hit left her with forehead knot

By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 29, 2025 05:28 GMT
Seattle Storm v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Seattle Storm v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

A few days after her scary collision with Gabby Williams, Lexie Hull gave her fans an injury update on social media on Thursday. The Indiana Fever guard shared a video that quickly resulted in a wave of support, with social media users praising her toughness.

Ad

Hull responded to a fan who asked about the knot on her forehead. She started by removing her sunglasses and showing the dark bruises under both eyes. Even though she admitted she was still a little swollen, Hull explained that the knot had improved.

“Really funny you ask that, because it’s not doing great,” Hull said. “I wish this was a filter. This is insane. I've been wearing these glasses all day but the knot is like gone. I'm still a little swollen, but the knot is gone. Instead, I just have two black eyes.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans erupted with reactions, admiring her grit.

“Concussions are afraid of her 😭😭” @ssacc22 wrote.
Ad
“wow... That's one tough girl,” @LRodney40388 said.
“I just saw this. That is insane!!! Tough as nails,” @SarahtheGreat15 commented.
“Lexie you can cover that up when out in public if you want, But girl, show it off during a game. This just shows how f'ing tough you are and nobody better mess with you. ❤️” @TWKalispell said.
Ad
“Lexi - you are a bad a*s girl ! Can’t believe how tough you are ! So proud of your determination,” @gallak62 said.
“Tough as nails, all heart and a motor that don't quit. Love that woman,” @BRoope6366 said.

Lexie Hull suffered the collision on August 26 during Indiana’s matchup with the Seattle Storm while going after a loose ball in the first quarter.

Ad

Both players stayed on the floor in pain, and Hull had to be helped to the locker room. But with the Fever already short-handed in the backcourt, she returned in the second quarter after clearing concussion protocols.

Despite the scare, Lexie Hull logged 23 minutes, finishing with five points and nine rebounds to help Indiana earn a 95-75 win.

Lexie Hull earns praise from teammates for resilience

Lexie Hull showed incredible toughness when she decided to return to Tuesday’s game after taking a hard hit in the opening quarter. Even with a visible bump on her forehead, she pushed through for her team, earning the respect of many.

Ad

Her teammates, Aliyah Boston and Odyssey Sims, praised her grit. Sims nodded along in agreement, while Boston explained how important Hull is in doing the dirty work, that don’t always show up on the stat sheet.

"I feel like Lexie is the definition of tough,” Boston said in a postgame press conference. “When you think of her as a player, the way she hustles, she likes to get loose balls, extra offensive possessions.
Ad
"That's what she does. I mean, she got hit, she came back and just continued to contribute again. She was a pest on defense, just making her presence felt, offensive rebounds.”

Boston’s words are also accurate, as Lexie Hull has been vital on the defensive end. She’s having her strongest defensive season yet, marked by a career-best 100 defensive rating.

Hull is putting together the best season of her career, logging career highs in every major category with 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications