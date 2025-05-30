Connecticut Sun injury report: Concerning update for Marina Mabrey as 4 players on injury list for game vs Caitlin Clark-less Fever (May 30)

The Connecticut Sun are set to square off against the Indiana Fever in a WNBA regular season matchup on Friday. Heading into the Eastern Conference clash, the Sun are dealing with multiple injury concerns, including the uncertain status of key players Marina Mabrey and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, while two others have already been ruled out.

According to the team’s injury report, Mabrey is listed as questionable due to a right quad injury and Nelson-Ododa is also questionable as she nurses a right ankle issue. Both players featured in the Sun's previous outing, a 109–87 loss to the Dallas Wings, but their availability remains in doubt for Friday’s game.

On the other hand, Lindsay Allen (left hamstring) and Leila Lacan (overseas obligations) have been officially ruled out and did not play in the team’s last game either.

Connecticut has endured a rough start to the season under head coach Rachid Meziane. The Sun are the only team in the league still searching for their first win, sitting at 0–5 and anchored at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever are also navigating injury troubles as star guard Caitlin Clark will miss her second consecutive game due to a quad strain. Aside from Clark, head coach Stephanie White is expected to have a full roster available, barring any last-minute setbacks.

Where to watch Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever?

The Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever game is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 30, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Sun vs. Fever game will be telecast live on ION. Fans will also have the option to stream the game live on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

