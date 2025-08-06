Connecticut Sun’s president breaks silence as WNBA blocks record $325M Boston deal

The Connecticut Sun’s future remains uncertain, according to multiple reports. On Monday, breaking news came out regarding the sale of the franchise to a group led by Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca. Less than 24 hours later, Pagliuca released a clarifying statement to emphasize that no deal has been made yet.On Tuesday, Front Office Sports reported that the Sun agreed to the record $325 million offer from the Pagliuca-led group in July. Furthermore, the team informed Cathy Engelbert about the proposal, but the WNBA commissioner never presented it to the other league governors.Jen Rizzotti had this to say on Sunday about the pending sale of the Connecticut Sun (via FOS):“I can’t really comment on what the league may or may not want for the Sun. I will reiterate that they’ve been thoughtful about where they’ve wanted the league to go, and having ownership groups that are invested at the right level. I can’t imagine that if there is an investment group at the right level in a great city, why anybody would not consider that to be a viable option.”Because the proposal had not been presented, FOS added that the “exclusivity period expired,” allowing other interested parties to make their offer. The lapse reportedly allowed another group bannered by former Milwaukee Bucks governor Marc Lasry to compete against Pagliuca’s offer.Although both camps reportedly offered north of $300 million, there is a significant difference in the details. Pagliuca wants to bring the team to Boston in 2027, while Lasry wants to keep the team in Connecticut.The WNBA recently announced that Boston was not one of the 12 cities that vied for a franchise. After three expansions teams were approved, a league spokesperson added that the nine who competed to own a team will be given priority over Boston.Steve Pagliuca and Co. wait for WNBA’s decision after offering to buy Connecticut Sun for $325 millionThe Boston Celtics are considered one of the NBA’s marquee franchises. Under Steve Pagliuca’s co-stewardship, the Celtics won two championships (2008, 2024). The Cs’ last title gave them 18 to break a tie for most in the league with their rival, the LA Lakers.Pagliuca emphasized in his statement that his group has “proven sports operators.” They are also willing to commit another $110 million to construct a practice facility for the Connecticut Sun.Still, the billionaire acknowledged that only the league can approve or veto any deal. Although he and his team are passionate about purchasing the Connecticut Sun, they can only respect and wait for the WNBA’s decision.