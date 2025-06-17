Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for Jun 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Indiana Fever battled the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, the Fever (5-5) are looking for a second straight victory after a huge 102-88 win over the defending champion New York Liberty on Saturday. On the other hand, the Sun (2-8) aim to snap a two-game losing skid.

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hul l 5 1 0 1 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 2-2 13 Natasha Howard 10 7 0 3 0 1 0 3-5 0-0 4-4 9 Aliyah Boston 6 3 3 1 1 0 0 3-6 0-0 0-0 6 Kelsey Mitchell 12 2 1 1 0 0 0 6-10 0-3 0-0 2 Caitlin Clark 12 1 5 1 2 3 0 4-7 3-4 1-1 14 Sophie Cunningham 0 5 1 3 0 2 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -2 Sydney Colson 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -5 Damiris Dantas 2 1 1 2 0 2 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 3 DeWanna Bonner DNP - - - - - - - - - - Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Brianna Turner DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Marina Mabrey 4 4 0 1 1 3 0 1-6 0-4 2-2 -7 Olivia Nelson-Ododa 6 3 0 2 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 2-2 0 Tina Charles 16 3 3 1 0 1 1 5-11 0-0 6-6 -8 Bria Hartley 2 0 0 2 0 1 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 -14 Jacy Sheldon 2 0 3 1 2 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -11 Haley Peters 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1-4 0-3 2-2 -1 Saniya Rivers 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -6 Lindsay Allen 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 6 Jaelyn Brown 5 0 0 2 1 0 1 2-3 1-1 0-0 8 Aneesah Morrow 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Kariata Diaby DNP - - - - - - - - - - Rayah Marshall DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Indiana Fever had a 24-23 lead over the Connecticut Sun. Natasha Howard had 10 points and six rebounds on 3-for-5 for Indiana. Meanwhile, Tina Charles scored 10 (3-for-7) for Connecticut.

The Fever outscored the Sun 23-16 in the second quarter to increase their lead to eight points (47-39) at the halftime break.

Caitlin Clark had 12 points and five assists on 4-for-7, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range in the first half. Kelsey Mitchell also had 12 points, while Howard added 10 points and seven rebounds. Charles is the lone Sun player in double figures in the first half with a game-high 16 points (5-for-11).

Indiana continued its dominance in the third quarter, outscoring Connecticut 21-13. The Fever led by 16, their largest of the game, heading into the final period (68-52).

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

