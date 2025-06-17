Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for Jun 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Indiana Fever battled the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Coming into the game, the Fever (5-5) are looking for a second straight victory after a huge 102-88 win over the defending champion New York Liberty on Saturday. On the other hand, the Sun (2-8) aim to snap a two-game losing skid.
Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Indiana Fever player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Lexie Hull
5
1
0
1
0
0
0
1-3
1-2
2-2
13
Natasha Howard
10
7
0
3
0
1
0
3-5
0-0
4-4
9
Aliyah Boston
6
3
3
1
1
0
0
3-6
0-0
0-0
6
Kelsey Mitchell
12
2
1
1
0
0
0
6-10
0-3
0-0
2
Caitlin Clark
12
1
5
1
2
3
0
4-7
3-4
1-1
14
Sophie Cunningham
0
5
1
3
0
2
0
0-3
0-1
0-0
-2
Sydney Colson
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
-5
Damiris Dantas
2
1
1
2
0
2
0
1-3
0-1
0-0
3
DeWanna Bonner
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Makayla Timpson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Brianna Turner
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Connecticut Sun player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Marina Mabrey
4
4
0
1
1
3
0
1-6
0-4
2-2
-7
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
6
3
0
2
0
0
0
2-3
0-0
2-2
0
Tina Charles
16
3
3
1
0
1
1
5-11
0-0
6-6
-8
Bria Hartley
2
0
0
2
0
1
0
1-3
0-0
0-0
-14
Jacy Sheldon
2
0
3
1
2
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
-11
Haley Peters
4
1
1
1
1
1
1
1-4
0-3
2-2
-1
Saniya Rivers
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
-6
Lindsay Allen
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
6
Jaelyn Brown
5
0
0
2
1
0
1
2-3
1-1
0-0
8
Aneesah Morrow
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-7
Kariata Diaby
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Rayah Marshall
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever game summary
At the end of the first quarter, the Indiana Fever had a 24-23 lead over the Connecticut Sun. Natasha Howard had 10 points and six rebounds on 3-for-5 for Indiana. Meanwhile, Tina Charles scored 10 (3-for-7) for Connecticut.
The Fever outscored the Sun 23-16 in the second quarter to increase their lead to eight points (47-39) at the halftime break.
Caitlin Clark had 12 points and five assists on 4-for-7, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range in the first half. Kelsey Mitchell also had 12 points, while Howard added 10 points and seven rebounds. Charles is the lone Sun player in double figures in the first half with a game-high 16 points (5-for-11).
Indiana continued its dominance in the third quarter, outscoring Connecticut 21-13. The Fever led by 16, their largest of the game, heading into the final period (68-52).
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.