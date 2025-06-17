  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for Jun 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for Jun 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 18, 2025 00:42 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
The Indiana Fever battled the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday (Image source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever battled the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Ad

Coming into the game, the Fever (5-5) are looking for a second straight victory after a huge 102-88 win over the defending champion New York Liberty on Saturday. On the other hand, the Sun (2-8) aim to snap a two-game losing skid.

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull51010001-31-22-213
Natasha Howard107030103-50-04-49
Aliyah Boston63311003-60-00-06
Kelsey Mitchell122110006-100-30-02
Caitlin Clark121512304-73-41-114
Sophie Cunningham05130200-30-10-0-2
Sydney Colson00110000-10-10-0-5
Damiris Dantas21120201-30-10-03
DeWanna BonnerDNP----------
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Brianna TurnerDNP----------
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Marina Mabrey44011301-60-42-2-7
Olivia Nelson-Ododa63020002-30-02-20
Tina Charles163310115-110-06-6-8
Bria Hartley20020101-30-00-0-14
Jacy Sheldon20312001-20-10-0-11
Haley Peters41111111-40-32-2-1
Saniya Rivers01110000-10-10-0-6
Lindsay Allen00100000-00-00-06
Jaelyn Brown50021012-31-10-08
Aneesah Morrow00000000-00-00-0-7
Kariata DiabyDNP----------
Rayah MarshallDNP----------
Ad

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Indiana Fever had a 24-23 lead over the Connecticut Sun. Natasha Howard had 10 points and six rebounds on 3-for-5 for Indiana. Meanwhile, Tina Charles scored 10 (3-for-7) for Connecticut.

The Fever outscored the Sun 23-16 in the second quarter to increase their lead to eight points (47-39) at the halftime break.

Ad

Caitlin Clark had 12 points and five assists on 4-for-7, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range in the first half. Kelsey Mitchell also had 12 points, while Howard added 10 points and seven rebounds. Charles is the lone Sun player in double figures in the first half with a game-high 16 points (5-for-11).

Indiana continued its dominance in the third quarter, outscoring Connecticut 21-13. The Fever led by 16, their largest of the game, heading into the final period (68-52).

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications