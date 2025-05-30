  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 30, 2025 23:59 GMT
WNBA: SEP 25 Playoffs First Round Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
WNBA: SEP 25 Playoffs First Round Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun battled on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Ad

Connecticut is still winless in five games. Meanwhile, Indiana (2-3) is on a two-game losing streak. Friday's game is the second of the four games that Caitlin Clark is expected to miss.

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLK
Lexie Hull4100001
Natasha Howard2212020
Aliyah Boston10221010
Kelsey Mitchell2010010
Sydney Colson0121110
Sophie Cunningham5010000
DeWanna Bonner0000100
Brianna Turner0000000
Damiris DantasDNP------
Makayla TimpsonDNP------
Caitlin ClarkDNP------
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Connecticut Sun

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLK
Marina Mabrey4431010
Tina Charles7201020
Olivia Nelson-Ododa6300100
Saniya Rivers0010000
Bria Hartley0000000
Jacy Sheldon2002100
Haley Peters2000110
Lindsay Allen0000100
Kariata DiabyDNP------
Rayah MarshallDNP------
Aneesah MorrowDNP------
Robyn ParksDNP------
Ad

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Indiana Fever had a 23-21 lead over the Connecticut Sun. Aliyah Boston scored 10 points on 5-for-5.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications