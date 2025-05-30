Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever game player stats and box score for May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun battled on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Connecticut is still winless in five games. Meanwhile, Indiana (2-3) is on a two-game losing streak. Friday's game is the second of the four games that Caitlin Clark is expected to miss.

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Indiana Fever

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK Lexie Hull 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Natasha Howard 2 2 1 2 0 2 0 Aliyah Boston 10 2 2 1 0 1 0 Kelsey Mitchell 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 Sydney Colson 0 1 2 1 1 1 0 Sophie Cunningham 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 DeWanna Bonner 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Brianna Turner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Damiris Dantas DNP - - - - - - Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - -

Connecticut Sun

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK Marina Mabrey 4 4 3 1 0 1 0 Tina Charles 7 2 0 1 0 2 0 Olivia Nelson-Ododa 6 3 0 0 1 0 0 Saniya Rivers 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Bria Hartley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacy Sheldon 2 0 0 2 1 0 0 Haley Peters 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 Lindsay Allen 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Kariata Diaby DNP - - - - - - Rayah Marshall DNP - - - - - - Aneesah Morrow DNP - - - - - - Robyn Parks DNP - - - - - -

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Indiana Fever had a 23-21 lead over the Connecticut Sun. Aliyah Boston scored 10 points on 5-for-5.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

