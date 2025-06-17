Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

The Connecticut Sun will head to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Fever in one of six WNBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the second Sun-Fever game of the 2025 WNBA season.
Their last matchup ended in an 85-83 win for Connecticut, thanks to stellar performances from Marina Mabrey (26 points, five rebounds and five assists) and Tina Charles (18 points and three assists).
The Fever were without Caitlin Clark for this game and relied on Aliyah Boston, who finished with 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell was also solid, recording 13 points and five assists.
Clark returned to the floor for Saturday’s game against the New York Liberty and recorded 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. With her back in the lineup, it is unlikely that the Sun will pull off a repeat of the previous Sun-Fever game on May 30.
Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever Injury Reports June 17
Connecticut Sun injury report
Saniya Rivers, Rayah Marshall and Leila Lacan are listed on the Sun’s injury report for the game against Indiana. Rivers is day-to-day and could miss Tuesday’s game with an illness. Marshall is dealing with an ankle injury and is out against the Fever.
Lastly, Lacan will miss a few more games as she isn’t expected to join the team until July due to her overseas commitments.
Indiana Fever injury report
DeWanna Bonner remains the only player on the Fever’s injury report for Tuesday’s game. She missed Saturday’s game against the New York Liberty due to personal reasons and will also be out against the Sun.
Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts June 17
Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart
The Connecticut Sun are expected to start Jacy Sheldon, Marina Mabrey, Bria Hartley, Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.
Indiana Fever predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Fever are expected to start Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.