Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

The Connecticut Sun will head to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Fever in one of six WNBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the second Sun-Fever game of the 2025 WNBA season.

Their last matchup ended in an 85-83 win for Connecticut, thanks to stellar performances from Marina Mabrey (26 points, five rebounds and five assists) and Tina Charles (18 points and three assists).

The Fever were without Caitlin Clark for this game and relied on Aliyah Boston, who finished with 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell was also solid, recording 13 points and five assists.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Clark returned to the floor for Saturday’s game against the New York Liberty and recorded 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. With her back in the lineup, it is unlikely that the Sun will pull off a repeat of the previous Sun-Fever game on May 30.

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever Injury Reports June 17

Connecticut Sun injury report

Saniya Rivers, Rayah Marshall and Leila Lacan are listed on the Sun’s injury report for the game against Indiana. Rivers is day-to-day and could miss Tuesday’s game with an illness. Marshall is dealing with an ankle injury and is out against the Fever.

Lastly, Lacan will miss a few more games as she isn’t expected to join the team until July due to her overseas commitments.

Indiana Fever injury report

DeWanna Bonner remains the only player on the Fever’s injury report for Tuesday’s game. She missed Saturday’s game against the New York Liberty due to personal reasons and will also be out against the Sun.

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups and depth charts June 17

Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart

The Connecticut Sun are expected to start Jacy Sheldon, Marina Mabrey, Bria Hartley, Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Starters 2nd 3rd Jacy Sheldon Lindsay Allen

Marina Mabrey Jaelyn Brown

Bria Hartley Haley Peters

Tina Charles Kariata Diaby Aneesah Morrow O. Nelson-Ododa Rayah Marshall



Indiana Fever predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Fever are expected to start Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.

Starters 2nd 3rd Kelsey Mitchell Sydney Colson

Caitlin Clark Sophie Cunningham

Lexie Hull



Natasha Howard Brianna Turner

Aliyah Boston Makayla Timpson Damiris Dantas

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More