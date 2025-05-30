Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 30 | WNBA 2025 Season

The Indiana Fever will host the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday in what will be the sixth game of the season for both teams. This marks their first meeting of the year, with both sides entering the contest having experienced vastly different starts to their campaigns.
The Fever have won two of their five games, but their record could easily be 4–1 had they managed to close out a couple of tight contests as they lost one game by a single point and another by just two. Meanwhile, the Sun remain winless after five outings and are desperate to spark some life into their struggling season.
Indiana enters the game on a two-game skid and will look to get back on track against a Connecticut team still searching for its first win. To do that, the Fever will need to show major improvement on the offensive end, especially after a lackluster showing in their previous game. Head coach Stephanie White must also find a way to keep the ball moving to avoid a stagnant offense.
With Caitlin Clark sidelined, Sydney Colson stepped into the starting lineup and logged 31 minutes, but failed to make a significant impact. Coach White may need to consider giving more minutes to Sophie Cunningham in her place. A key area for improvement will be getting Aliyah Boston more involved in the offense as she attempted just five shots in the last game.
On the other side, the Sun will be eager to finally notch their first win of the season and may see this as a prime opportunity with Clark out of the Fever lineup. However, Connecticut will need to deliver a far more complete performance across all facets of the game if they hope to leave Indianapolis with a victory.
Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Injury Reports May 30
Connecticut Sun injury report
The Sun are dealing with multiple injury concerns ahead of their clash with the Fever. Marina Mabrey (right quad) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (right ankle) are both listed as questionable, while Lindsay Allen (left hamstring) and Leila Lacan (overseas obligations) have officially been ruled out for the game.
Indiana Fever injury report
The Fever have just one player listed on their injury report: Caitlin Clark. The star guard will miss her second straight game as she continues to recover from a quad injury.
Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart May 30
Connecticut Sun starting lineup and depth chart
The Connecticut Sun are expected to start with a lineup featuring Marina Mabrey, Tina Charles, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Saniya Rivers and Jacy Sheldon.
Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart
The Indiana Fever are expected to start with a lineup featuring Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard.