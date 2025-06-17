Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

WNBA fans were treated to a show on Caitlin Clark's return to the Indiana Fever lineup on Saturday. As they take on the Connecticut Sun at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, they will be looking to improve on their record (5-5) and give fans much to cheer for.

The two teams have already faced off once this season, when the Sun recorded their first win of the campaign on May 30.

Since the narrow victory (85-83), the team from Connecticut has managed only one other win and lost 3 more games.

The Fever's most recent victory handed the defending champions Liberty their first loss of the season, as Caitlin Clark exploded for a near triple-double. Having lost their first contest against the Sun in her absence, they will be keen to go above .500 for the first time this season with a win as the favored team.

The Sun are coming off the back of a 12 point loss to the Chicago Sky (78-66) on Saturday. Star guard Marina Mabrey, who is averaging 17.6 points per game this season, had a promising outing, scoring a game-high 22 points despite the loss.

Here’s a preview of Tuesday’s Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever game, scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Fever (-1600) vs Sun (+900)

Spread: Fever -16 (-111 ) vs Sun +16 (-109)

Total (O/U): 165 (-109o / -109u)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Preview

Caitlin Clark's return to the Fever has been smooth, the sophmore guard barely showing signs of rust after her prolonged hiatus. Considered by many as championship contenders in the preseason, Indiana has shown some vulnerabilities that they will look to address in a game they are heavily favored to win.

Sophie Cunningham also returned to the lineup against the Liberty, looking spry in her 25 minutes on court. With the roster nearing full strength, Stephanie White can drill down on the basics while experimenting more with different lineups now that the roster is healthier.

Marina Mabrey has been the rare bright spark for the dimming Sun this season, and she was the key player when the two teams first met this year, scoring a game-high 26 points on 10-17 shooting.

The ever reliable Tina Charles is one of only two Sun players to average double-digits in points for the season, and her contribution will be important for the Sun to pull of the improbable.

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups

Sun

The Connecticut Sun are expected to start Jacy Sheldon, Marina Mabrey, Bria Hartley, Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Fever

The Fever are expected to start Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever betting tips

Caitlin Clark O/U 35.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125) [Take the over]

Total Points O/U 165 Points (-112) [Take the over]

Tina Charles O/U 16.5 Points (-110) [Take the over]

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Prediction

We are picking the Indiana Fever to win this game comfortably with the help of Caitlin Clark. Expect a reversal in the result of the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Our Prediction

Fever to win by 10 points.

