Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever prediction and betting tips - May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

The Connecticut Sun will head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Fever on Friday. This will be the Sun’s sixth game of the season. So far, they have struggled and are yet to put a win on the board (0-5), losing to the Washington Mystics, Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings.
Meanwhile, the Fever aren’t doing much better, losing three out of their first five games. Indiana lost to the Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty and the Mystics. Now, with Caitlin Clark out for two weeks, the team is at risk of falling further down the standings.
Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips
The Sun-Fever game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday.
Fans can watch the game live on FuboTV.
Moneyline: Sun (+590) vs Fever (-900)
Odds: Sun (+12.5) vs. Fever (-12.5)
Total (O/U): Sun (o161.5 -110) vs. Fever (u161.5 -110)
The odds are subject to change closer to tipoff, and were listed based on available information at the time of writing.
Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Preview
The Indiana Fever will fight an uphill battle as they look to take on the Connecticut Sun without Caitlin Clark. Clark is set to miss two weeks of action with a quadriceps strain. She missed Wednesday’s game against the Washington Mystics, which ended with the Fever losing 83-77.
In Clark’s absence, the team is likely to rely on Sydney Colson, who replaced her in the backcourt against Washington. DeWanna Bonner, who spent five seasons with Connecticut, is also expected to be a big part of the proceedings on Friday.
This should also be a significant matchup for Stephanie White, as she has previously coached the Sun for two seasons, leading them to back-to-back semifinal appearances.
Connecticut is yet to take off, having lost all five of its games to start the season. So, the team will surely be gunning for the win on Friday. Tina Charles has been solid and will be one to watch against the Fever.
Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineup
Sun
PG: Marina Mabrey | SG: Jacy Sheldon | SF: Saniya Rivers | PF: Tina Charles | C: Olivia Nelson-Odada
Fever
PG: Lexie Hull | SG: Sydney Colson | SF: Kelsey Mitchell | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston
Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever betting tips
Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston has been stellar so far this season, recording 16.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. With Caitlin Clark out, Boston will likely lift a heavier load on offense. As such, she is expected to go over her points prop of 16.5 on Friday.
On the other hand, Tina Charles has also been key for the Sun, averaging 17.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. With Olivia Nelson-Odada listed as questionable, she might have to lead the offense against Indiana. As such, it could pay off to bet on Charles to exceed her points prop of 18.5.
Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever prediction
The Connecticut Sun have failed to put a single win on the board through their first five games this season. This is unlikely to change against the Fever, even though the team will be without Caitlin Clark.
Expect the Fever to win this game comfortably.
Our prediction: The Fever will win.