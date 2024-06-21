Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces team injury reports | 2024 WNBA season

The Las Vegas Aces bounced back from a rough patch with a handsome win 94-83 win against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday. They will now hope to carry on the momentum as they host the formidable Connecticut Sun at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday.

The Sun have been the team to beat this season with just one loss in the 14 games they have played so far. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Sun are on a four-game winning streak, as they rattled off nine wins in their last 10 games.

The Aces were buoyed by the return of seasoned guard Chelsea Gray in their last game against the Storm. With their star back in the fold, and Jackie Young notching up impressive performances, it finally looks like Las Vegas has a chance to rise in the standings after losing four of five games prior to the Storm win.

The defending champions have not looked elite this season despite A'ja Wilson's MVP-caliber run. Gray's absence was felt throughout as the Aces lacked the offensive punch and playmaking she brought to the table.

On the injury front, both teams miss one crucial role player, but their star names are healthy and available to take the floor for the all-important matchup.

Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces team injury reports

Connecticut Sun team injury reports for Jun 21

Moriah Jefferson will be on the sidelines for Friday's marquee clash against the Aces. The guard suffered an ankle injury and will miss her third straight game. She is expected to return for the Connecticut Sun's next game against the Seattle Storm on Sunday. Jefferson is averaging 2.1 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists this season.

Las Vegas Aces team injury reports for Jun 21

The Aces will have been without Kierstan Bell (lower leg injury) who has missed 12 games for the season. In her absence, guards Kate Martin and Tiffany Hayes will likely get more minutes. Bell is expected to return on Friday, but there is no official word about her availability at the time of writing.

Where to watch Connecticut Sun vs Las Vegas Aces?

Tip-off between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces is slated for 10 PM ET on Friday, June 21. The game can be watched live on Ion and can be streamed on the WNBA App with a League Pass subscription.