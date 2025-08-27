"Connor McCaffery is such a good boyfriend" - WNBA fans praise Caitlin Clark's BF for repping ‘CC’ Nike logo gear next to Tyrese Haliburton

Caitlin Clark's brand-new Nike &quot;CC&quot; logo was in the spotlight as many Indiana Fever staff members and even her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, rocked the merchandise. McCaffery was alongside NBA and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton for Tuesday's clash between the Fever and Storm.Reporter Scott Agness reported on McCaffery and Haliburton's presence, revealing that Clark's boyfriend also wore the &quot;CC&quot; logo hoodie, while the NBA star, accompanying him, chose courtside seats over his usual seat in the suite at Gainbridge.While Clark wasn't in action, her logo's branding by the Fever kept her in the limelight as she cheered her team on from the sidelines. After Agness' report, fans were more excited to see her boyfriend, McCaffery, doing his part to promote the Fever superstar's multi-million-dollar partnership with Nike. Here are some of the reactions:Carol Nettie Nuehring @CarolNetti49500LINK@ScottAgness Ty really supports the Fever team. Connor is such a good boyfriend.ev riley @evrileyLINK@ScottAgness Love it! 🥰allison @_girltalkLINKOkay Connor with the CC logo exclusive merch 🔥Linny @heyhheyyyLINKDuh!🤭a🌵🤍 @bdilh021524LINK🤭🤭aria - im 14 @avielleasaLINK@ScottAgness need that hoodieThe Indiana Fever won the game 95-75, ending a two-game losing streak, adding the cherry on top to Caitlin Clark's &quot;CC&quot; logo night. It propelled them to their 20th win, matching last year's record and keeping their WNBA playoffs pursuit alive amid injuries to Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. The Fever jumped to sixth again, dethroning the Storm, who have the same record (20-19). However, Indiana holds the tie-breaker advantage with three wins in three games against the Storm.