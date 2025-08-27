"Connor McCaffery is such a good boyfriend" - WNBA fans praise Caitlin Clark's BF for repping ‘CC’ Nike logo gear next to Tyrese Haliburton

  • home icon
By Arhaan Raje
Published Aug 27, 2025 01:13 GMT
Caitlin Clark's brand-new Nike "CC" logo was in the spotlight as many Indiana Fever staff members and even her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, rocked the merchandise. McCaffery was alongside NBA and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton for Tuesday's clash between the Fever and Storm.

The Indiana Fever won the game 95-75, ending a two-game losing streak, adding the cherry on top to Caitlin Clark's "CC" logo night. It propelled them to their 20th win, matching last year's record and keeping their WNBA playoffs pursuit alive amid injuries to Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

The Fever jumped to sixth again, dethroning the Storm, who have the same record (20-19). However, Indiana holds the tie-breaker advantage with three wins in three games against the Storm.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
