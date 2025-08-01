"Cook up, 2": Fever's $249,244 star drops heartfelt praise for Aari McDonald after career-night vs DeWanna Bonner's Mercury

Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald had a memorable night on Wednesday with a career-high at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Her performance helped the Fever beat DeWanna Bonner's Mercury 107-101, earning heartfelt praise from Kelsey Mitchell.

The All-Star showed love to McDonald on Instagram, resharing a post from the Fever's official account.

"🤩🤌🏾❤️ Cook up 2! @aarimcdonald," Mitchell wrote.

Kelsey Mitchell shows love to Aari McDonal on Instagram (Source: Instagram/Kelsey Mitchell)

Mitchell, who signed a 1-year $249,244 contract with Indiana, praised Aari McDonald after her career-high of 27 points during the Fever's win against the Mercury. She also provided four assists and made three of her attempted shots from beyond the arc, while recording a 75.0% conversion rate.

After signing a rest-of-the-season contract with the Fever following DeWanna Bonner's exit, McDonald repaid the team’s faith in full on Wednesday. Going up against a Mercury team expected to win, Indiana flipped the script with an inspired performance.

Bonner received a cold welcome from the Fever crowd and was booed throughout. The former WNBA champion was on the court for 21 minutes and recorded four points and a rebound. Furthermore, her +/- for the game stood at -4, showcasing her struggle.

The forward had an unceremonious exit from the Fever in June, leaving the team mid-season due to reduced playing time. After being waived, she signed a rest-of-the-season deal with the Mercury.

Aari McDonald opens up on career-high performance, credits gym work for making it possible

Aari McDonald announced herself to the W on Wednesday after dropping a career-high performance against the Mercury. Selected as the third pick in 2021, the guard has struggled to find consistent game time.

Speaking after the game, McDonald opened up on her performance and credited her work in the gym for making it possible.

"Honestly, staying in the gym and just staying confident," McDonald said (2:18 onwards) "My teammates, they've been talking like, 'Hey too, keep shooting.' And so I think tonight I was like, 'Okay, like this is my time to shine.' You know, everyone's encouraging me. So it's just that I have to believe."

McDonald continues to impress in Caitlin Clark's absence as the star continues to recover from a groin injury.

