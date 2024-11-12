"Cornerstones of franchise" - Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh previews Angel Reese & Kamilla Cardoso’s impact on team

The Chicago Sky announced Nov. 3 they hired Tyler Marsh to replace Teresa Weatherspoon as the team's coach. The Sky then held an introductory press conference for Marsh on Tuesday. One of the questions that was asked to the Sky's new coach was the pairing of young bigs Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Specifically, a reporter talked about Marsh's background in developing players. She then asked how he planned to help Reese and Cardoso expand their offensive games without sacrificing their defensive abilities.

Marsh said he wants the two 2024 draftees to continue being good at what they do.

"We want to continue to improve and figure out ways where they can score easily or they can still be effective defensively," Marsh said. "I think it's important to understand that they are the cornerstones of this franchise."

Cardoso and Reese were taken third and seventh, respectively, by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft.

During her rookie season, Cardoso averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. She made 52.1% of her shots on 7.6 attempts per game.

Reese had a better rookie season by the numbers. She averaged 13.6 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 1.9 apg and 1.3 spg. She struggled with her efficiency, as she only made 39.1% of her shots on 12.3 attempts per game.

Despite struggling with her shot, Reese was named to the All-Star team. She was second only to Caitlin Clark in the Rookie of the Year voting.

Marsh talks Sky's priority on offense under his system

Tyler Marsh revealed his plans for the Sky's offense in his introductory press conference. According to him, the Sky will prioritize shooting. He also shared that in his first conversation with Rachel Banham and Michaela Onyenwere, he wanted them to have confidence in shooting.

Last season, the Sky were in the bottom half of the league in 3-point shooting. They made just 32.3% of their 3-pointers as a team. Only the LA Sparks (32.0%), Atlanta Dream (30.8%) and Seattle Storm (28.8%) shot worse from the perimeter.

Chicago was also second-to-last in the league in field-goal percentage. The team only made 42.2% of its attempts. Only the Atlanta Dream, who made 40.8% of their shots, finished worse.

The Sky were third in field goal attempts in the league last year at 70.3 per game. However, they were at the bottom of the league in 3-point attempts at only 14.9 per game. Fans will likely see the Sky attempt more 3s in the 2025 season under Marsh.

