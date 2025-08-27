"Could see it from my own eyes": Lexie Hull gives scary injury update on tennis ball-sized head knot injury after collision with $225,000 star 

Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull had a scary injury on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm after she crashed head-first into $225,000 star Gabby Williams in the first half. Hull was possibly concussed. She provided intricate details of the injury, saying she could spot the knot caused by the bump through her peripheral vision. Nevertheless, it didn't stop Hull from playing again. After a quick first aid, she was back on the floor in no time, reintroducing herself with a quick-trigger 3-pointer. Here's the injury video:The head knot nearly seemed as big as a tennis ball after the game, but Hull said it was even bigger. Here's what she told reporter Brian Haenchen:&quot;It honestly looks better now than when it first happened, so hopefully this goes down big ... I could see it just from my own eyes. So I didn't need to look anywhere, I knew it was big. It's still sticking out.&quot;After GM Amber Cox, her mother, Jaime Hull, and teammates lauded Lexie Hull for continuing to play through the injury, the Fever's 3-and-D specialist said she was always going to take to the court if she could, regardless of how she looked. She prioritized putting the team's needs first, and it worked out just fine.Hull finished with five points and nine rebounds, making 2 of 3 shots. She was a team-high +/- 31 in a 95-75 win for the Fever, who kept their playoff hopes alive after sweeping the season series against the Storm.