"Couldn't ask for a better friend": Sky's Kamilla Cardoso pens wholehearted tribute to former teammate on special day 

Kamilla Cardoso is entering her second season in the WNBA. The Chicago Sky center has posted clips of her time at South Carolina since she began her professional career, but her latest Instagram stories focused on her former teammate, Raven Johnson.

Cardoso reminisced about her friendship with Raven Johnson on her senior day at South Carolina. (instagram/@kamilla_cardoso)

Johnson and Cardoso were close friends and longtime teammates during their time at South Carolina. The duo helped the Gamecocks secure national championships in 2022 and 2024.

On Tuesday, Cardoso shared two Instagram stories to wish Johnson a happy 22nd birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my sister, my forever bestie," Cardoso wrote. "I couldn't ask for a better friend ❤️❤️."

"Love and miss you," Cardoso added in the second IG story.

Cardoso and Johnson were staples of the South Carolina program throughout their time under Dawn Staley.

After receiving recognition on her senior day from South Carolina fans and former teammates, Johnson helped the Gamecocks take down the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday as they prepare for another deep run in March.

The bonds aren't just between the players on the team, though, as Staley expressed admiration for her players during the senior day game.

Kamilla Cardoso echoed Dawn Staley's sentiment in the coach's senior day speech

Kamilla Cardoso reposted another wholesome clip from South Carolina's senior day on Sunday as Dawn Staley took the time to gush about her team and the seniors who have led the way.

Staley highlighted the commitment and leadership that Raven Johnson, Bree Hall and Sania Feagin have exhibited during their time at the school.

After winning two of the last three national championships and putting together another dominant season, Staley wasn't far off when she said that those three made up possibly one of the most successful classes the school has ever seen.

South Carolina has produced many WNBA players over the last few years, including Cardoso, Aliyah Boston and the reigning MVP, A'ja Wilson.

