"Couldn’t be a bigger fan”: “Live Like You Were Dying” hitmaker Tim McGraw sings praises of Caitlin Clark after WNBA draft

Following four electric seasons playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark's arrival in the WNBA was inevitable, as numerous fans were looking forward to seeing what she could do in the professional league.

Interestingly, American country singer Tim McGraw shouted Clark out on X after getting selected number one overall by the Indiana Fever.

Moreover, McGraw's tweet was accompanied by a video clip where he's wearing a Caitlin Clark Iowa jersey during one of his concerts. With everything Clark has accomplished in her collegiate career, the "Live Like You Were Dying" hitmaker joins several fans who are eagerly anticipating the start of her journey in the big leagues.

"From the NCAA to the WNBA ... with a pit stop on SNL in between! Couldn't be a bigger fan. Congrats @CaitlinClark22! The @IndianaFever are lucky to have you on the team."

There's no denying the popularity that Caitlin Clark has garnered after what she has showcased in NCAA Women's Basketball. Her shotmaking capabilities on the court were incredible to witness to the point that she has received recognition from former WNBA players and now music artists such as Tim McGraw.

Country music singer lauds Caitlin Clark for getting selected No.1 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft

During the 2024 WNBA draft, the league's X account shared a clip of Caitlin Clark receiving praises from American country singer Luke Combs through a monitor.

"Luke Combs here. I just wanted to say congratulations on being the number one pick in the WNBA draft," Combs said. "I know I can speak for everybody, all across the United States and the world, probably, that we've enjoyed watching you these past couple of years, and we can't wait to continue to do so."

Following the tribute from Combs, Clark immediately shared that the country singer is her favorite of all time and appreciates his fandom for women's basketball.

It's one thing to have Tim McGraw wear your jersey in one of his concerts but to receive a wholesome tribute video from your favorite artist of all time is more than enough to get you pumped to show everyone why you belong in the WNBA.

However, with how Clark has carried herself this season, it looks as if she is more than ready for the big moments.

In the four seasons she's played with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark averaged 28.4 points (46.2% shooting, including 37.7% from 3-point range), 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.

