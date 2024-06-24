"Remove this pathetic coach": Furious fans slam Fever coach Sides after clip of Caitlin Clark allegedly arguing with her goes viral

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever suffered an agonizing one-point defeat against Angel Reese and the Sky on Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. After the conclusion of the fiercely contested game, Clark and Fever coach Christie Sides were allegedly involved in an argument.

The incident, which was caught on camera, transpired soon after the final buzzer sounded. Clark and Sides stood at the sidelines and were passionately involved in a conversation, seemingly talking about the last out-of-the-timeout play.

The video of Caitlin Clark's alleged argument with Christie Sides instantly went viral across social media platforms. Fans voiced their opinion on the after-game moment between Indiana's superstar player and coach.

Numerous fans affirmed that Sides' days as Indiana's coach are numbered and the franchise needs to part ways with its coach.

"count your fucki*g days christie sides"

"She has to be fired," said another frustrated fan.

"Sides might need to go . She might already know her time is up," commented another X user.

One fan echoed that sentiment as she called Sides 'pathetic':

"somebody please remove this pathetic coach from the facilities. she should be fired at once," one fan said.

Another fan warned the Fever that firing Sides is crucial since Caitlin Clark's future with the franchise is at stake:

I've seen this movie before. If Coach Sides is not replaced within a reasonable timeframe, Caitlin Clark will never sign another contract with Indiana. CC might have a career in excess of 15 years. She can be patient. On the other hand, Indiana Fever front office? NO WAY!!"

Meanwhile, another fan took a shot at Sides' ability to run the team's offense:

"been saying all along, they need a Coach that knows how to run an offense. The games they have won are because AB and CC for the most part, due to their skill and eye for the game," said another fan.

Caitlin Clark, Fever let the game slip from their grasp

The Indiana Fever were in cruise control and looked set to register their third-straight win over the Chicago Sky. Indiana entered the fourth quarter with a 72-64 lead.

But Indiana's offense went cold in the final frame. Clark took only two shots in the last seven minutes of the game, which didn't help the team's cause either. As a result, Chicago won the last quarter by nine points and secured the win.

Indiana slipped to 7-11 after playing 18 games on the season. Caitlin Clark & Co. also fell to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings as Chicago secured the fourth spot with the win.