In Photos: Caitlin Clark stuns in $1,986 Prada silk outfit ahead of rivalry game vs. Angel Reese in Chicago

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever arrived in Chicago to face their rivals the Chicago Sky on Sunday. This is already the third time the Fever and the Sky are facing each other this month. Clark showed up ready for the showdown at Wintrust Arena in her Prada outfit.

Clark arrived in a dark grey $1,986 Prada silk polo mini-dress. The WNBA rookie star stunned in the collared outfit with a brown belt to accentuate the style. As she came out to get into the team bus, Clark had a big smile on her face as she waved to the camera.

The last two games between the Fever and the Sky were played in Indianapolis. The Fever won both games to take a 2-0 lead in the rivalry this season. The Fever started their season with a 1-8 record, only ahead of the Washington Mystics in the league. However, the team has since improved its record to 7-10.

Angle Reese and the Sky started their season with a better record than the Fever. They started their season with a 4-5 record. However, they are now 5-9 in the season.

The Fever is ranked eighth in the league, while the Sky is ranked ninth. The showdown between the rival teams will be interesting for the fans, especially with the apparent rivalry between Clark and Reese.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to renew rivalry for third time this season

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will renew their rivalry for the third time this season. Reese and the Sky have lost both of the games played in Indiana. Given the Sky has the home-court advantage this time, they will look to cut the deficit against the rival team.

Despite being dismissed by many, fans are loving the rivalry between Clark and Reese. The second game between the two was the most-watched WNBA game in 23 years. That should put things into perspective.

The flagrant-1 foul against Clark has fueled the rivalry even more. Last Sunday, when the Sky faced the Fever, Reese hit Clark on the head while trying to block a layup. Upset with the foul call for non-basketball play, Reese later said in the press conference that some players get "special" whistles.

The third game between Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky had sold tickets at the highest average price in WNBA history. According to TickPick, the average ticket price for the Sunday game in Chicago is $253.

The average price for the ticket is 187% higher than the Sky’s $88. On top of that, the cheapest ticket price is $250, and the highest has exceeded $9,000.