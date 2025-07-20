"Courtney Williams back to her nasty attitude": Angel Reese fans go scorched earth over 'StudBudz' star’s controversial 'ghetto' remark

Courtney Williams is facing backlash after her comments about Angel Reese's All-Star party on Saturday. It was attended by some of the biggest names in the league, and when the Lynx forward got there, she found it too packed.Williams, who is one-half of &quot;StudBudz,&quot; was live streaming when she went to Reese's party. However, she called it &quot;ghetto&quot; because of the massive crowd. Her comment did not sit well with many of the Sky forward's fans, who trashed her on X.One fan said that Williams was back to her &quot;nasty&quot; behavior.&quot;Courtney back to her nasty attitude. It was fun while it lasted,&quot; the fan tweeted.&quot;That’s wild!! She let this lil all-star boost get to her head. That’s crazy,&quot; another fan said.&quot;I’m sure Courtney call all the w-players and told them it’s ghetto. Did Courtney forget where she came from. That b**ch was fighting in the streets and almost got kicked out the league da fuk she talking about ghetto. Who da fuk she think she is,&quot; one fan wrote.Another fan compared Williams to the movie character Uncle Elroy.&quot;Nothing Court does surprises me. She doesn’t hide who she is at all. She’s literally Uncle Elroy…Of course she called a Black club ghetto after her streaming numbers went up in Indiana for all-star. 🤫,&quot; the fan commented.&quot;Studbudz lost me on Night 3. Court acted an ass at the “GHETTO” ass party to go to Sports Illustrated to act the ass again. Mad when you showed up 30 deep….&quot; a fan said.&quot;her calling the party ghetto when it was nothing full of black people really rubbed me the wrong way, that immediately gave me the ick,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some unfollowed Williams and Natisha Hiedeman after her comments. However, despite the fans flaming her online, Williams has not issued any statement.Courtney Williams gets real on teaming up with Angel Reese during the All-Star gameCourtney Williams and Angel Reese suited up together for Team Collier against Team Clark on Saturday. Before the game, Williams shared her thoughts on teaming up with the Sky forward in the All-Star game.&quot;Like I been saying, I love it. Angel is a dog,&quot; Williams said. &quot;So any time you got somebody that is as competitive, if not more competitive, we gonna go crazy.&quot;Team Collier won the game at GainBridge Fieldhouse 151-131.