Courtney Williams' dad’s major Caitlin Clark remarks get fans talking: "Just not a champion yet"

Caitlin Clark has been one of the most visible faces in women's basketball over the last few years, and fellow WNBA player Courtney Williams and her father, Donald, set the record straight on how they feel about the young superstar.

Ad

Courtney and Donald Williams discussed Clark in a segment of their latest episode of Courtney's "Dad and Her: The Podcast."

"They be talking about Caitlin Clark is overrated. That girl ain't overrated," Donald said. "She be bringing the heat. She bring it, boy, because she's crossing them up, then pulling up you know what I mean."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several fans chimed in on the viral clip, with one suggesting that Clark's ability and talent are clear, yet she doesn't have the hardware to turn off the noise.

While at Iowa, Clark fell in the national championship game twice to LSU and South Carolina, and after one season in the WNBA, she reached the first round of the playoffs.

"Definitely not overrated. Just not a champion yet. That's it," one fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"When other players know greatness, and are not afraid to admit it…all the ladies in the W are talented, some are just generational. Thank you Courtney and Pops," another fan commented.

"I think they are slowly comin around to the Acceptance Stage of What really happened last season! The Season & Caitlin went by Super fast that the League Didn’t even See What was Happening, that’s Why they couldn’t give her just due! Caitlin had the League in a roller coaster," one fan said.

Ad

More fans appreciated the Williams' perspective on the WNBA assists leader last season.

"Courtney and her dad are the real deal! They know how to speak the truth," one fan said.

"Courtney a real one!! You can tell she just about hoopin," another fan wrote.

"Obvious ball knowers," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark is primed for another successful season as the Indiana Fever have retooled in the offseason, giving the face of the league another opportunity to prove doubters wrong and secure a league title.

Courtney and Donald Williams speak about the growth of the WNBA

In the same episode of the Williams' podcast, Courtney and Donald Williams also took the time to discuss the growth of the WNBA. The league has seen a significant surge in popularity and superstars with the influx of young talent.

Ad

"The WNBA is getting really serious," Donald said. "I hate to say it like that, but it's like... people talk that trash about the WNBA, but now they see that the WNBA is serious. Serious compeittion is going down just know that we here. We're here to stay."

Courtney Williams will return to the court on May 16 and will be tasked with defending rookie Paige Bueckers when the Dallas Wings face the Minnesota Lynx.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More