Courtney Williams reacts in 3 words to Chelsea Gray hilariously blaming 2x WNBA champion for sauna woes

Chelsea Gray has been keeping WNBA fans entertained from Miami. From her dance moves during practices to teaching the art of twerking, the three-time WNBA champion has been a pure joy for fans.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Aces star posted another video, this one of her enjoying a sauna bath treatment with her Aces teammate Jackie Young and the Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams on her social media. The video showed Gray hilariously blaming Young for too much steam in the room.

"That's Jackie, can't see her 'cause she put too much damn water. (Courtney), you good?" Chelsea Gray asked in the video.

"No way @j.young5 tryna smoke us out @courtneywilliams10," Gray also wrote in her IG story.

Later, Williams also reposted Gray's IG story on her Instagram handle and hilariously declared it as the worst sauna experience.

"Worst sauna experience 😂," she wrote in the caption.

Courtney Williams' IG story [Picture Credit: IG/@courtneywilliams10]

Both Courtney Williams and Chelsea Gray will appear on the opening night of the inaugural Unrivaled league. Williams will appear for the Lunar Owls along with Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray and Shakira Austin.

Chelsea Gray will appear for the Rose BC. She will join Angel Reese, Brittney Sykes, Kahleah Copper, Azurá Stevens and Lexie Hull. The Rose Club will play against the Vinyl BC during Friday's opening night.

Chelsea Gray reacts to Las Vegas Aces teammate A'ja Wilson's workout post

After two championship seasons, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces were tossed in the second round of the 2024 WNBA playoffs by the New York Liberty. After the loss, the three-time MVP told reporters about the offseason grind, and it doesn't seem like she has forgotten her words.

The Aces posted a series of pictures of Wilson putting up an offseason workout on their Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, Wilson practiced her passing.

Chelsea Gray, the primary point guard for the team and among the league's best passers, reposted the picture on her Instagram story.

"Ooo you throwin dimes? @aja22wilson." she wrote in the caption.

Gray's IG story [Credit: IG/@cgray209]

Gray, the three-time WNBA champion, won the last two of her titles with Wilson in Las Vegas. Before the 2024 season started, the Aces were the favorite to win the title. However, in the midst of the season, their chance at the title thinned in front of the eventual champion New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun.

