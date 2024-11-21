Angel Reese greets Chelsea Gray in 2 words after teaming up with 3x WNBA champ in Unrivaled league 

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is excited to be teaming up with veteran guard Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces in the newly formed Unrivaled 3-on-3 Basketball League. She took to social media to share how thrilled she is to play alongside one of the heady guards in the WNBA.

The two All-Stars were selected to play for the Rose Basketball Club in the inaugural season of the league, which is set to tip off in January 2025 in Miami, Florida. They are joined in the team by fellow WNBA stars Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Brittney Sykes (Washington Mystics), Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever) and Azura Stevens (LA Sparks), with Nola Henry serving as coach.

Angel Reese greeted three-time WNBA champion Gray upon learning that they would be teammates at Unrivaled, writing a two-word message on X (formerly Twitter):

"Hiiiiii PG"

Entering the Unrivaled league, Reese is coming off an impressive rookie season, where she quickly established herself as a bonafide double-double threat with averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game for the Sky. She was named an All-Star in her first year while finishing second in the rookie of the year voting.

Gray missed the early part of last season as she recovered from a foot injury. But she still was able to play 27 games, averaging 8.6 points, 4.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in helping the Aces reach the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. She also helped Team USA win the gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games.

Unrivaled was co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart (New York) and Napheesa Collier (Minnesota) to provide a viable alternative for women's professional players to strut their stuff and earn good money.

Apart from Rose BC, other teams set to compete in the inaugural season of the league are the Laces Basketball Club, Mist Basketball Club, Lunar Owls Basketball Club, Phantom Basketball Club and Vinyl Basketball Club.

Angel Reese welcomes the opportunity to play in the Unrivaled league

Angel Reese said she welcomes the opportunity to play in the newly formed Unrivaled 3-on-3 Basketball League as she gets the chance to hone her skills in the WNBA offseason while earning good money and not having to go overseas.

The Chicago Sky shared this in an interview with 'Sports Illustrated' in October as she made her decision to join the league.

She said:

"Being able to be in Miami from January to March, not having to go overseas. Nobody wants to go overseas. A lot of us never wanna have to go overseas, but some people do have to go overseas unfortunately, so being able to make six figures within three months, being able to be housed in Miami, just being able to get better."

Angel Reese will play for the Rose Basketball Club in the league, which will run from Jan. 17 to March 17. They begin their campaign on opening day against the Vinyl Basketball Club.

