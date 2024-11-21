Unrivaled Basketball League 2025: Full schedule, game timings, TV & live streaming details

The newly formed Unrivaled Basketball League released its full schedule for its inaugural season beginning in January in Miami, Florida, as well as the team rosters, and TV broadcast and streaming details.

Co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty) and Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), the 3-on-3 league is designed to provide a viable alternative for women professional basketball players to further showcase their talents and earn good money at the same time.

Unrivaled Basketball League 2025 schedule

The first season of the Unrivaled Basketball League will feature six teams with six players each and run from Jan. 17 to March 10 for the regular season. The semifinal playoffs will take place on March 16, with the finals set for March 17.

To add further spice to the tournament, a special one-on-one competition will take place from Feb. 10 to 14, with a $250,000 top prize up for grabs for the participants.

Week 1 schedule of the Unrivaled Basketball League

Date & Time Competing Teams Friday, Jan. 17 - 7 p.m. ET Lunar Owls vs. Mist Basketball Club Friday, Jan. 17 - 8:15 p.m. ET Rose Basketball Club vs. Vinyl Basketball Club Saturday, Jan. 18 - 2 p.m. ET Phantom Basketball Club vs. Laces Basketball Club Saturday, Jan. 18 - 3 p.m. ET Lunar Owls vs. Rose BC Monday, Jan. 20 - 8 p.m. ET Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC Monday, Jan. 20 - 9:15 p.m. ET Laces BC vs Mist BC

List of the game dates for the rest of the inaugural Unrivaled season:

* Jan. 24

* Jan. 25

* Jan. 27

*Jan. 31

* Feb. 1

* Feb. 3

* Feb. 7

* Feb. 8

* Feb. 10: One-on-one tournament

* Feb. 13: One-on-one tournament

* Feb. 14: One-on-one tournament

* Feb. 18

* Feb. 21

* Feb. 22

* Feb. 24

* Feb. 28

* March 1

* March 3

* March 7

* March 8

* March 10

* March 16: Playoff semifinal No. 1 (7 p.m. ET); Playoff semifinal No. 2 (8:15 p.m. ET)

* March 17: Finals (7:30 p.m. ET)

Unrivaled Basketball League 2025 TV and streaming options

The Unrivaled Basketball League signed a multiyear media rights deal with Warner Bros Discover's TNT Sports. Under the deal, 45 live regular season games will be broadcast three nights a week across TNT (Monday and Friday games) and on WBD's affiliate truTV on Saturdays. All the games will be streamed live over WBD's Max.

Unrivaled Basketball League 2025 teams

For the inaugural season of Unrivaled, six teams will be competing. All of the teams' rosters have already been filled up by players from the WNBA, save for two -- Lunar and Phantom -- which have a spot each for a wild-card entrant.

Here are the full rosters of the competing teams:

Laces BC

* Kelsey PLum (Las Vegas Aces)

* Kayla McBride (Lynx)

* Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

* Courtney Williams (Lynx)

* Kate Martin (Aces)

* Stefanie Dolson (Washington Mystics)

* Andrew Wade (Coach)

Mist BC

* Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)

* DoJonai Carrington (Sun)

* Breanna Stewart (Liberty)

* Courtney Vandersloot (Liberty)

* Rickea Jackson (LA Sparks)

* Aaliyah Edwards (Mystics)

* Phil Handy (Coach)

Lunar Owls

* Skylar Diggins-Smith (Storm)

* Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

* Napheesa Collier (Lynx)

* Natasha Cloud (Phoenix Mercury)

* Shakira Austin (Mystics)

* Wild card

* DJ Sackman (Coach)

Phantom BC

* Jackie Young (Aces)

* Marina Mabry (Sun)

* Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings)

* Tiffany Hayes (Aces)

* Brittney Griner (Mercury)

* Wild card

* Adam Harrington (Coach)

Rose BC

* Chelsea Gray (Aces)

* Kahleah Copper (Mercury)

* Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

* Brittney Sykes (Mystics)

* Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever)

* Azura Stevens (Sparks)

* Nola Henry (Coach)

Vinyl BC

* Arike Ogunbowale (Wings)

* Rhyne Howard (Dream)

* Aliyah Boston (Fever)

* Jordin Canada (Dream)

* Rae Burrell (Sparks)

* Dearica Hamby (Sparks)

* Teresa Weatherspoon (Coach)

