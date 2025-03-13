Caitlin Clark watched her boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s Butler Bulldogs take on Providence on Wednesday. The WNBA superstar went to the game accompanied by her brothers and agents. A video captured the Clarks and her representatives behind the Bulldogs bench as coach Thad Matta paced the sidelines.

Fans promptly reacted to the clip:

“Crazy work by her agents that it would appear they’re all wearing matching, 'we [love] coach connor' shirts.”

One fan said:

“looking miserable with her agents as she should”

Another fan added:

“Her agent really doesn't want to be there watching terrible basketball.”

@phoenix_WM continued:

“Girl is way tooo loyal, she would be lowballed her entire career but still love her good for nothing agents”

@kinggswag201 reacted:

“Let twitter tell u she has the worst agent though”

Caitlin Clark is a regular in Butler games to cheer for her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, who is an assistant coach to Thad Matta. Sometimes, her brothers, Colin and Blake, join her on the sidelines. On Wednesday, the Indiana Fever superstar’s agents, who wore matching shirts supporting McCaffery, joined the siblings.

The presence of Clark and her entourage might have been a lucky charm for the Bulldogs, who snapped a four-game losing streak. They led 39-31 at halftime before holding on for a 75-69 win.

Caitlin Clark’s agent does not think WNBA can pay Clark her true value

Caitlin Clark signed a four-year, $338,056 rookie contract in 2024 with the Indiana Fever, per Spotrac. For the 2025 season, she is in the books for $78,066, the least lucrative on the team.

In an interview with ESPN in mid-February, Erin Kane, who represents Clark, had this to say about WNBA compensation:

"Will Caitlin Clark ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible. … She should be recognized for what she has done and what she’s brought to the league from an economic standpoint.”

Kane added that she is hopeful the next WNBA CBA will improve the earnings of players across the league.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year winner becomes a restricted free agent after 2028. Regardless of who represents Clark, it will be a shocker if she does not end up with a max deal.

