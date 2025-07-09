"Created history": Liberty coach Sandy Brondello amped after Caitlin Clark trades for her in unprecedented move

The WNBA All-Star draft took a surprising twist on Tuesday when team captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier pulled off a rare coach swap. Clark sent Cheryl Reeve to Collier’s squad, bringing in Sandy Brondello as her coach. Brondello was amped by the switch, embracing the unexpected shake-up.

The All-Star draft took place on Tuesday as the two captains finalized their teams. In an unprecedented move, Collier was reunited with her coach, while Brondello joined Sabrina Ionescu on Clark's team.

Brondello discussed this move during the post-game conference at the Barclays Center, after the Liberty's 87-78 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

"And I got traded, yes, my son hit me up. I’ve created history, this is awesome. I got traded as a coach. But look, I get to coach with Sabrina, I’m on Caitlin Clark’s in Indianapolis. What a great show. So we’ll get out there and have some fun."

The Australian was joined by Ionescu during the media availability, who seemed pleased to work alongside her coach during the All-Star break.

"You can’t escape me," she joked.

Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier conducted the trade on air, with the Fever guard announcing it with a short message.

"I don't know if this is in the rules. I don't really care, but I think we've already discussed, we are going to trade coaches. Phee's gonna take her coach. Sandy Brondello. Let's get it."

The move also works out perfectly for Napheesa Collier, who reunites with her Lynx head coach, Cheryl Reeve. With Minnesota sitting second in the standings, Collier will be hoping to carry that same winning chemistry into the All-Star game.

Caitlin Clark opens up on a difficult stretch with injuries and how she has managed to cope with it

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is set to return from injury on Wednesday after missing five games due to a groin injury. The guard has missed 10 games this season, having missed five games with a quadriceps strain earlier in the season.

In Tuesday's interview with Wish TV News, Clark opened up on her injury and how she managed to cope with it:

"It's definitely challenging, and I think it's been so challenging because I've never been through it before ... So, just giving myself grace and giving myself grace as I continue to come back."

The Fever will host the Golden State Valkyries in their next game and look to get back to winning ways after a loss against the Sparks in their last outing.

