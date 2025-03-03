"Cutting butter is wild work": Fans erupt into laughter as Rickea Jackson drags Marina Mabrey over Miami chef request

WNBA fans reacted to Rickea Jackson hilariously dragging Marina Mabrey on her social media after she made a public inquiry for a chef in Miami. On her Instagram story, Jackson posted that she was looking for a chef in Miami.

"Miami Chefs DM me," Jackson wrote.

However, it seems like fans have been watching Mabrey closely. Within an hour of posting her chef inquiry, Jackson hilariously made another story. She asked people to stop suggesting chef Marina's name.

"Please stop playing in my dms talking about some Marina!!!! Yall never take anything serious 😭," Jackson hilariously wrote.

The IG post also included a hilarious video of Marina Mabrey cooking chicken in her Under Armour black chef's dress.

Mabrey didn't wash the packed chicken, and reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote that he stopped watching the video after that.

"Marina ..we always show thee washing of the chicken…u lost me after that," the fan wrote.

One of the fans came in support of the WNBA star and requested people to support her for trying her best.

"Don’t do my girl Marina like that she’s trying her best😭😭," the fan wrote.

One of the fans hilariously suggested keeping Marina and her chef talents locked inside the kitchen.

"Somebody need to put a gate and lock on the kitchen entrance. 😂," the fan wrote.

Fans' comments on the post

Some fans were stunned by Marina Mabrey using scissors to cut the butter.

"I know like hell she didn’t try to cut butter with scissors 😭😭," the fan wrote.

"My eyessss why scissors for cutting butter whyyyy 😂😂😂 🫣🫣," another fan wrote.

"Cutting butter is wild work 😂😂😂," yet another fan wrote.

While some again sided with her, some fans were stunned by how the WNBA star had chopped the ginger.

"Lol she should give Marina a chance," the fan wrote.

"Marina stresses me out. Why did she cut that ginger like that? 😂" another fan wrote.

Fans' comment on the post

Sun President gets clear on refusing Marina Mabrey's request

After the Connecticut Sun traded away almost all pieces of their high-caliber 2024 season team, it was hard for Marina Mabrey to continue to stay with the Sun and not be able to fight for the championship.

Mabrey eventually asked for a trade, but the Sun declined her request. On February 25, Connecticut Sun president Jen Rizzotti joined 'Locked On Women's Basketball' podcast and revealed the reasons behind the team's decision.

"Keeping Marina for another season was something we felt was a priority for us and something that we were going to make happen," Rizzotti said. "And so it speaks to the value that we put in her and what we think she's capable of it.

"Speaks to the fact that we hired a coach that wants to make her a focal point of our offense in a way that maybe she wasn't last year. So I think it's going to end up being a real big positive, and I think we're going to make this work and we're not worried about it."

Marina Mabrey was traded from the Chicago Sky to the Sun last season. She played the last 16 games of the season and averaged 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 33 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

