"Dakota boy’s title team would smoke these teams": Clay Travis unleashes harsh judgment on Napheesa Collier & Co ahead of Commissioner's Cup Final

Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx headline the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday. They will face Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever to determine the winner of the in-season tournament. Ahead of the contest, however, a few people have criticized the league.

Clay Travis, the founder of Outkick, posted a clip on Monday on X (formerly Twitter). The video featured Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals between the Lynx and the New York Liberty. The snippet was almost a minute long, and it showed the consecutive misses from both teams.

Travis criticized the players and questioned their professionalism. He went as far as to say that a boy's high school team would perform better than the WNBA players.

"How many state title boy’s high school teams at the top division of any state, no matter how small the state, lose to either of these WNBA teams? Any?" Travis asked.

Travis later doubled down on his take and said that the best boys' title team of either North or South Dakota would beat any of the top WNBA teams.

"And which boy’s state title team would be the worst title team to actually be challenged? One of the Dakota’s? I still think the best North or South Dakota boy’s title team would smoke either of these teams," Travis posted.

After Travis' harsh take, there weren't a lot of people who defended Napheesa Collier and the rest of the league.

Cailtin Clark to miss the Commissioner's Cup finale against Napheesa Collier

It's one of the most important games for Napheesa Collier and the Lynx. So far this season, they've been one of the best performers and are the favorite to win the Commissioner's Cup. They'll be up against Clark and the Fever, a must-see contest for the fans.

However, the former Iowa star won't suit up due to injury.

According to the Fever, Clark is a doubt for tonight's game due to a groin injury. The star point guard has missed the past two games because of the same injury. The last time she stepped foot on the court was on June 24 against the Seattle Storm. Indiana has put Aari McDonald as the starting point guard.

This season, Napheesa Collier and Clark have not faced each other. The Commissioner's Cup finale was supposed to be the first time they'll play against one another. However, fans may have to wait until August 22, which is the first time the Lynx and Fever are scheduled to play.

