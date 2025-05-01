Dallas Wings assistant coach shares Paige Bueckers' savage moment after beating Arike Ogunbowale & NaLyssa Smith in contest

Paige Bueckers has been the talk of the town in Dallas ever since the franchise drafted her as the No. 1 pick on April 14. Almost all WNBA teams have started their preseason training camps, including the Wings.
Bueckers has been participating in the camp and working on building synergy with her new teammates ahead of her professional debut. However, the former UConn star, who is known to be competitive, did not hold back in giving her new teammates a taste of her competitive nature.
On Wednesday, Dallas assistant coach Nola Henry tweeted about a casual shooting competition at training camp. She revealed that Bueckers won and beat Arike Ogunbowale and NaLysaa Smith.
"Paige won competition shooting. Arike & Nai both took Ls. Keep yall posted on the next one," Smith wrote.
Henry also shared that after winning the casual competition, Bueckers told her to post about it.
"Go tweet that," Bueckers said.
Bueckers is coming off an impressive season with the Huskies. She averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game and led her team to a national championship. Bueckers has the skills and talents to become a star in the WNBA and could establish herself as one of the best players in the league.
Paige Bueckers reveals her true goal at the Dallas Wings
Paige Bueckers' arrival in Dallas has Wings fans excited for a new era. During her introductory press conference on April 23, the former UConn Huskies star donned a white cowboy hat to show her commitment to her new team. Bueckers also shared the goal she and the franchise have set for themselves.
"The goal is making Dallas a place everyone wants and everyone who is already here wants to stay," Bueckers said. "Just building that culture, building that foundation of enjoying being around each other, playing together, being together on and off the court."
The Wings had one of their worst seasons in franchise history in 2024, finishing with a 9-31 record and failing to make the playoffs. However, with Bueckers' arrival, the situation could change immediately. Dallas opens its season against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16 at College Park Center.