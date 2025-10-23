Dallas Wings Coach: Who Is Jose Fernandez? Looking At Paige Bueckers & Squad’s New HC Following Chris Koclanes Firing

Dallas Wings coach from last season, Chris Koclanes, parted ways with the team in September, after the Paige Bueckers-led squad failed to make the playoffs. Almost a month after Koclanes' departure, the Wings are ready to bring in the new leader for their squad.On Thursday, Wings signed Jose Fernandez as the new head coach to lead the team. However, the franchis is yet to make an official announcement of their hiring.Fernandez has been a coach for the University of South Florida women's basketball team for the last 25 years. During his tenure as the college team's head coach, he had won two AAC tournaments and one WNIT championship.In terms of individual awards, he has won AAU Coach of the Year two times, first in 2018 and second in 2021. This season, he finished the D1 NCAA season with a 23-11 record in the American Athletic Conference.Jose Fernandez has informed USF of his decision to become the new Dallas Wings coach. USF athletics CEO Rob Higgins released a statement in respect of the legacy the college's coach has built.&quot;Over the past 25 years, Jose has been an exceptional leader, mentor and advocate for the University of South Florida,&quot; Higgins said. &quot;His impact on USF Athletics and our university community is profound, and his legacy will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.&quot;Fernandez would have to face big hurdles as the new Dallas Wings coach. He has a behemoth task of turning the bottom table in the league into a contender. However, he will have Paige Bueckers at his disposal, which will make the reform a little less difficult.New Dallas Wings coach Jose Fernandez is close friends with Paige Bueckers' ex-coachNew Dallas Wings coach, Jose Fernandez, is reportedly close with Paige Bueckers' former coach, Geno Auriemma. On Thursday, CT Insider reported that Auriemma and Fernandez are close friends.The two coaches have faced each other for 15 consecutive seasons. They have developed a rivalry on the court and a close bond off the court.&quot;We have become really, really great friends,” Auriemma said about his relationship with Fernandez in 2020.The UConn Huskies coach has great respect for the former USF coach. Earlier this year, Auriemma praised Fernandez's love for the game.&quot;I think he's a tremendous coach, obviously, as everybody knows, but he cares deeply about the game itself,&quot; Auriemma said. &quot;He puts in the time and effort.&quot;Paige Bueckers played her entire college career under Geno Auriemma, and she flourished under the legendary coach. If the Dallas Wings coach were to ask for help from his friend, he could unlock Bueckers' and help the Rookie of the Year reach her promised potential faster than anyone has expected.