Dallas Wings GM Curt Miller clarifies tough calls around hardship signing amid backlash from fans for not backing Paige Bueckers

Amid the noise surrounding their struggles, Dallas Wings executive vice president and general manager Curt Miller clarified the team's roster moves this season.

Paige Bueckers and Co. has the second-worst record in the league (6-15), and the team has received backlash from WNBA fans. During a media availability at the Wings practice on Friday, Miller clarified the rationale behind several of the roster moves through hardship contracts.

The Wings announced Wednesday that they have signed guard Haley Jones to a rest-of-season contract. Jones had an earlier stint with Dallas, but was released on June 28 as Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder returned from their commitment to their national teams for the 2025 FIBA Women's Eurobasket.

Miller said the league's 12-player roster limit creates situations where players are repeatedly signed and waived. The WNBA allows teams to sign players to a hardship contract due to injuries or other commitments.

"There was a method to our madness," Miller said.

In Dallas' 87-76 loss to the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, the team was without four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, key offseason acquisition DiJonai Carrington, Ty Harris and Maddy Siegrist.

Ogunbowale has missed the last three games due to a left thumb injury. The Wings have gone 1-2 without her in the lineup. Meanwhile, Carrington has been dealing with a rib issue since June 20. Siegrist (knee) is expected to return to the lineup later this season, while Harris will miss the rest of the year after undergoing surgery to repair a left knee injury.

The Wings currently practices at the University of Texas at Arlington. On June 11, the team announced that a new world-class practice facility will be built. Wings CEO and managing partner Gregg Bibb said the new venue is expected to be operational at the start of next season's training camp.

Curt Miller provides encouraging update ahead of game vs. Fever

The Dallas Wings are on a two-game losing skid, and ahead of their game against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, Curt Miller provided an update on the injuries of Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington.

"Arike was in practice today," Miller said Friday. "She is probable for our game in Indy, and it's great to have her back. Also, DiJonai was with us today in non-contact drills. In terms of their injuries, both have made great progress and continue to rehab and work to get back out on the court."

Ogunbowale could give a huge boost to Dallas. She is the team's second-leading scorer behind rookie All-Star Paige Bueckers. Ogunbowale is averaging 16.8 points per game, while Bueckers is putting up 18.1 ppg.

DiJonai Carrington and Maddy Siegrist, both unlikely to suit up on Sunday, are the Wings' third and fourth leading scorers at 11.8 ppg and 9.4 ppg, respectively.

