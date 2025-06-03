Dallas Wings make massive decision on Paige Bueckers amid concussion concerns ahead of showdown vs Storm

The Dallas Wings made a significant decision regarding rookie sensation Paige Bueckers ahead of their crucial matchup against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Bueckers, who remains in concussion protocol, will miss her second straight game. On Monday, the franchise opted not to include her in the travel squad to Seattle.

By keeping Bueckers off the road, the Wings aim to minimize travel-related fatigue and allow her additional time to rest and recover. The No. 1 overall pick is expected to be re-evaluated following Tuesday’s game. Coach Chris Koclanes provided an update on the former UConn star as the team looks ahead to their upcoming game against the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

"She didn’t really say anything, and then (Thursday) after the game she said she was feeling like she had a headache and said a couple things about, ‘I was hit this time and that time,'" Koclanes. "That was the first of it, and once that was said, she went right to the doctor to make sure we’re not missing anything."

Dallas dropped back-to-back games to the Chicago Sky, with Paige Bueckers sidelined for the home rematch. The franchise is in urgent need of a turnaround after a rough start to the season. Currently, the Wings are tied with the Connecticut Sun for the worst record in the league.

Bueckers' squad has managed just one win in their first seven games and sits at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The team is hopeful that the No. 1 overall pick can return soon and avoid further setbacks following her latest injury.

Where to watch Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm?

The Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 3, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

The Wings vs. Storm game will be broadcast live on ESPN while pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

